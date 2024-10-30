

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.464 billion, or $5.06 per share. This compares with $2.794 billion, or $5.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.518 billion or $5.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $16.106 billion from $16.810 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.464 Bln. vs. $2.794 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.06 vs. $5.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $16.106 Bln vs. $16.810 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News