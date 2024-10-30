

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $85.7 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $77 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.9 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $85.7 Mln. vs. $77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.74



