

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $33.60 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $50.99 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $67.53 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $289.46 million from $276.94 million last year.



Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



