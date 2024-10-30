Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Fortune 50 American Multinational Technology Conglomerate Partners With Sonata Software To Reimagine Customer Experience And Bolster Its Global Retail Ambitions

Sonata Software to leverage Sonata CX, its bespoke customer experience measurement solutions, to enable the client to enhance its products and services in 16 key markets across geographies, including North America, EMEA and Asia

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, today announced that it has been chosen by a Fortune 50 American multinational technology conglomerate to reimagine customer experience and bolster their global retail ambitions. The partnership will encompass 16 key markets across multiple geographies, including North America, EMEA and Asia.

Sonata Software Logo

The client was looking to understand how its products and services are being sold across key markets and retail partners. Sonata Software will leverage Sonata CX's experience and expertise in programme design and delivery, its global network of certified evaluators and proprietary GDX reporting platform to provide the client access to detailed performance data and analysis, driving insights and action that will inform strategic partnerships and future sales.

"We are excited about our collaboration with this leading technology conglomerate. Sonata CX solutions have been leveraged by an exceptional portfolio of global brands over the years, and we are extremely proud of our latest addition," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "Our ability to provide bespoke customer experience measurement solutions anywhere in the world, designed to meet specific objectives and outcomes, is a compelling offer that has already benefited some of the world's largest customer-focused businesses. Our latest win will continue to inspire our teams, undoubtedly driving further success on behalf of our client's present and future objectives."

In an increasingly complex world, where customers expect personalised experience based on their specific needs, unmonitored reliance on frontline team interactions to deliver a brand's retail ambition in a rapidly evolving market is a significant risk. Sonata CX, continuously enhanced over three decades, enables companies to evaluate their omnichannel performance by combining the best of physical and digital customer experience evaluations - delivering actionable insights tracked to completion. The proprietary reporting platform provides license-free, persona-based access to real-time data reporting and AI-based guidance to support users of all experience and expertise.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hypergrowth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences), TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing and BFSI space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, RPA and other modernization platforms.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/4362526/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-fortune-50-american-multinational-technology-conglomerate-partners-with-sonata-software-to-reimagine-customer-experience-and-bolster-its-global-retail-ambitions-302291434.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.