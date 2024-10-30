

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY):



Earnings: $970.3 million in Q3 vs. -$57.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.07 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.064 billion or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.47 per share Revenue: $11.439 billion in Q3 vs. $9.498 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.02 to $13.52 Full year revenue guidance: $45.4 to $46.0 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News