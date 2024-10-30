

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana, Inc. (HUM) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings of at least $12.89 per share, up from prior forecast of approximately $12.81 per share, and reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance of at least $16.00 per share.



On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $16.17 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also raised its 2024 individual Medicare Advantage annual membership growth outlook by 40,000 to approximately 265,000 or 5 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News