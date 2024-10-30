

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that can lead to the arrest or conviction of the perpetrators of the July 19, 1994, terrorist bombing of AC Flight 901 in Panama three decades ago.



The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence blames Hezbollah for the bombing of Alas Chiricanas Flight 901, which occurred on July 19, 1994.



AC Flight 901 was traveling to Panama's capital Panama City, when a bomb on board detonated shortly after takeoff from France Field in Colón, Panama. The explosion caused the aircraft to crash in a remote jungle 10 miles from the airport. All 21 passengers on board, including three U.S. citizens, were killed. Following the attack, an individual by the name of Ali Hawa Jamal, who also died in the bombing, was identified as the suspect who carried the bomb aboard the aircraft.



The bombing of AC 901 occurred one day after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was detonated at the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 85 people and injuring 300. A group calling itself Ansar Allah, which is an alias for Hezbollah, issued a statement in Lebanon a few days later claiming responsibility for both the attacks.



The Department of State urged anyone with information on those responsible for the bombing of AC Flight 901 to contact RFJ via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. It has promised to keep all information provided to it strictly confidential.



