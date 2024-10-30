

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $316.4 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $315.5 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $354.9 million or $2.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $5.516 billion from $5.628 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $316.4 Mln. vs. $315.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.34 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.516 Bln vs. $5.628 Bln last year.



