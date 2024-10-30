

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A slew of economic data releases as well as anxiety ahead of the release of the third quarter GDP data from the U.S. and interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan kept global market sentiment subdued. Election uncertainty in the U.S., fresh corporate earnings report as well as Budget expectations from the U.K also swayed market sentiment.



Markets continue to overwhelmingly expect a rate cut of 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve in the review on November 7. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut has however increased to 98.9 percent from 98.4 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are directionless as markets brace for the U.S. GDP update, expected to be steady at 3 percent. European benchmarks are trading lower despite a larger-than-expected GDP growth in the Euro Area. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly negative note ahead of Bank of Japan's widely expected status quo on interest rates.



The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields eased. Crude oil prices rebounded amidst data showing an unexpected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold prices breached the $2,800 level to touch a fresh all-time high. Cryptocurrencies rallied and Bitcoin stopped short of touching a fresh all-time high.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,146.40 down 0.21% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,486.10, up 0.23% Germany's DAX at 19,339.65, down 0.74% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,197.45, down 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 7,414.51, down 1.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,899.55, down 1.02% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,332.00, up 1.16% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,180.40, down 0.83% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,266.24, down 0.61% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,380.64, down 1.55%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0835, up 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.2983, down 0.25% USD/JPY at 152.95, down 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6581, up 0.31% USD/CAD at 1.3914, up 0.00% Dollar Index at 104.12, down 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.217%, down 1.36% Germany at 2.3090%, down 1.03% France at 3.053%, down 0.68% U.K. at 4.2780%, down 0.90% Japan at 0.950%, down 0.63%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $71.35, up 0.88%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $67.81, up 0.89%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,797.65, up 0.60%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $72,459.60, up 1.79% Ethereum at $2,686.89, up 2.45% BNB at $601.50, down 0.65% Solana at $177.75, down 1.71% XRP at $0.5244, up 0.26%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News