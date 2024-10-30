

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.8354 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8314.



Moving away from an early 9-day high of 1.3027 against the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 1.2695.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged down to 1.1243 and 198.27 from early highs of 1.1291 and 199.58, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the euro, 1.28 against the greenback, 1.11 against the franc and 194.00 against the yen.



