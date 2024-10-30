Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 13:00 Uhr
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

30th October 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 29th October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

29th October 2024 50.66p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 50.60p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

30th October 2024


