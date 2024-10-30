Anzeige
30.10.2024 13:14 Uhr
Ambry Hill Technologies and Locatory.com Partner to Deliver Integrated Aviation Software Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Through the partnership, Locatory.com's global aviation parts marketplace integrates with Ambry Hill's Vista-Quote.com, an aviation RFQ and quote automation platform. This integration can automate the entire Request for Quote (RFQ) process for users on both platforms to improve response times and reduce repetitive data entry. From updating listed inventory availability to fully integrated RFQ and quote management, users can orchestrate their quoting, sales, and inventory workflows from a single platform while staying connected to their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software or legacy database for upholding transactional and historical recordkeeping.

Locatory.com Integrates With Vista-Quote.com

Locatory.com Integrates With Vista-Quote.com
Join Locatory and then automate aviation RFQ quoting with Vista-Quote.

Additionally, Vista-Quote users can activate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automatic quoting capabilities to automate the interpretation of other RFQ emails and accelerate supplier responses by generating accurate quotes with the expected details and pricing requirements.

The Locatory.com integration, in combination with Vista-Quote.com's automation capabilities, allows users to handle more inquiries through a wider range of marketplaces and act on more sales opportunities without increasing manual workload. Businesses are auto-quoting 50%-80% of their RFQs and adding Locatory.com to their marketplace strategy.

While VistaQuote.com and Locatory.com require separate subscriptions, this integration comes at no additional cost to users.

Ambry Hill CEO Paul Stewart stated, "This partnership allows us to meet the growing demands of the aviation industry by combining our technologies to deliver tools that simplify complex processes and enable businesses to scale efficiently."

Locatory.com CEO Toma Matutyte added, "Our collaboration with Ambry Hill represents a significant advancement for aviation companies looking to streamline operations. Together, we are offering integrated tools that not only increase efficiency but also open new avenues for business growth."

About Ambry Hill Technologies:

Ambry Hill Technologies specializes in cloud-native and mobile business management applications that are purpose-built for the aviation aftermarket community. Ambry Hill Technologies is the creator of Vista-Quote.com and Vista-Suite.com.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Minnesota, Ambry Hill Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT), an industrious American holding company established in 1980; currently organized by three core business segments consisting of 14 businesses that span a variety of industries, employing over 500 team members nationwide.

About Locatory

Founded in 2010 in response to the growing demand for aircraft spare parts in emerging markets, now Locatory.com is the fastest-growing global aerospace marketplace, covering all aviation-related business needs in one place.

Locatory.com is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with an office in Vilnius, Lithuania, and is part of the Avia Solutions Group family, the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, with a fleet of 214 aircraft. The group also provides a range of aviation services, including MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, and various associated services. Supported by 12,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group operates worldwide.

Contact Information

Eric Schech
Head of Marketing
1-612-367-8472

SOURCE: Ambry Hill Technologies

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
