SciBase initiates sales collaboration in Italy

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announces today the collaboration with Kilabs srl, an Italian Company with expertise in dermatology, which now will be able to offer access to better diagnostics of skin cancer in Italy.

Kilabs is dedicated to advancing research, development and access to cutting-edge solutions in specialized medical fields. SciBase will adapt Nevisense for the Italian market, which is a regulatory prerequisite for the launch which is expected to take place in the first half of 2025. However, Kilabs will already now start preparing the market ahead of the planned launch. Skin cancer is a growing problem in Italy and access to Nevisense will significantly increase the possibility of early detection and improved care. Data in Italy show that mortality has increased, particularly among men.

Michelangelo Simonelli, CEO at Kilabs, is spearheading the introduction of Nevisense in Italy Under Simonelli's leadership leveraging on a team of recognized experts in the field such as Alessandro Cappella and Giuseppe Romano, Kilabs is working to integrate Nevisense into clinical practice, offering a more accurate and non-invasive method for early melanoma detection, which could significantly improve patient outcomes in the field of dermatology. This initiative underscores Kilabs' commitment to innovation and improving healthcare standards in Italy.

"I am really very proud to be part of a lifesaving project to address the critical issue of melanoma in Italy. I firmly believe Kilabs will play a crucial role in securing appropriate deployment of Nevisense thanks to our high expertise and introduction in the field," says Michelangelo Simonelli CEO of Kilabs Srl.

"I look forward to a very exciting collaboration. During the year, we have met with Italian doctors and tested the interest in the technology together with our partner, and I look forward to being able to offer patients in Italy better diagnostics and care together with Kilabs. Kilabs will start preparing the market now to be ready to launch Nevisense when the regulatory adjustments are in place. We will thus be able to give more patients access to Nevisense," says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

About Kilabs

Kilabs is an organization dedicated to advancing research, development and access to cutting-edge solutions in specialized medical fields. https://www.kilabspharma.it/en/

