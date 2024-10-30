Anzeige
30.10.2024
The Organizing Committee of the Third Xiangtan Tourism Development Conference: The Third Xiangtan Tourism Development Conference Was Held in Shaoshan County

XIANGTAN, China, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xinhua-AsiaNet -- From October 28th to 29th, the Third Xiangtan Tourism Development Conference & the Fourth Tan Business Conference were held in Shaoshan, Xiangtan city, Hunan province.

The Third Xiangtan Tourism Development Conference was held in Shaoshan County.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The conference innovatively combined the two major IPs of "cultural tourism" and "Tan businessmen". Following the opening ceremony, the focus was on cultural tourism projects and industries, with a special investment promotion and project signing ceremony for the cultural tourism industry and the Xiangjiang Science City (Xiangtan) segment, effectively achieving seamless integration of cultural tourism and commerce. This Tan Business Conference facilitated the signing of 64 projects with a total investment of 15.8 billion yuan.

Xiangtan, a city with profound historical heritage and breathtaking natural scenery, is not only renowned for its abundant historical sites but also boasts numerous enchanting tourist attractions, unfolding like exquisite paintings along the banks of the Xiangjiang River.

Taking advantage of this conference as an opportunity, Xiangtan city has also launched a series of subsidiary activities, including the promotion of Xiangtan cuisine, the Shaoguan Half Marathon, the Torch Relay Run, the Youth Hiking, and other integrated cultural, tourism, and sports series events, providing guests, citizens, and tourists with a rich cultural tourism experience.

As the host of this year's Xiangtan Tourism Development Conference, Shaoshan has been committed in recent years to deeply exploring the connotations of historical culture, developing tourism resources, injecting new vitality and energy into Xiangtan's cultural tourism industry. From January to September this year, Shaoshan received a total of 4.2707 million tourist visits, achieving a total tourism revenue of 6.282 billion yuan.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the Third Xiangtan Tourism Development Conference


