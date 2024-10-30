TSS, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, November 14, 2024

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / TSS, Inc. (OTCQB:TSSI), a leading data center services company in the AI and high-performance computing infrastructure and services market, will report financial results for its third quarter 2024 on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 toll free from the U.S. or Canada. Other international callers may access the call at 1-973-528-0011. The event ID number is 754577.

A replay will be available until November 28, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 51424.

Investors may also access a live audio webcast of this conference call and replay the call for one year following the webcast, at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2294/51424. Please allow approximately four hours following completion of the call for the recorded webcast to be available. A link to this recorded webcast will also be provided on our website at https://tss-inc.ir.rdgfilings.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR TSS, Inc.

James Carbonara (646-755-7412) Danny Chism

Brett Maas (646-536-7331) Chief Financial Officer

tssi@haydenir.com (512) 310-4908

dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

