LQR House Announces Marketing Partnership with Region De Mexico Tequila Brand

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry,is excited to announce a new marketing collaboration with Region de Mexico Tequila. This partnership aims to drive brand awareness and its sales on CWSpirits.com through a multi-channel campaign, including social media, influencer partnerships, email and SMS blasts, and homepage banners on the platform. Additionally, Region de Mexico Tequila will be prominently featured in LQR House's Holiday Gift Guide, capitalizing on what LQR House views as the most important sales season in the alcohol industry.

LQR House consistently partners with brands that aim to bring something unique to the market. In the saturated tequila space, LQR House believes that Region de Mexico Tequila stands out due to its direct ownership of Blue Agave fields. This ownership allows the brand to offer quality tequila, thanks to a rigorous process of supervision, maturation, and compliance with the exact sugar levels needed for production. According to the management of the brand, Region de Mexico Tequila is crafted using traditional methods, including the use of masonry ovens for agave cooking, 100% natural fermentation without accelerators, and hours of careful filtration to preserve the authentic flavor, body, and aroma of the agave tequilana azul weber.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, commented on the partnership "With so many new tequila brands emerging year after year, I'm always impressed by the creativity in recipes and flavors we find among our marketing clients. I'm excited for everyone to see the content our influencers will create to bring awareness and drive sales for Region de Mexico Tequila on our eCommerce platform."

LQR House is looking forward to showcasing Region de Mexico Tequila on CWSpirits.com and leveraging its wide-reaching marketing strategies to elevate the brand and drive sales during the holiday season.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Region de Mexico Tequila

Region de Mexico Tequila is a 100% pure Blue Agave tequila crafted with tradition and authenticity. With roots dating back to 1850, the brand honors its heritage through the artisanal production process, using masonry ovens for agave cooking, natural fermentation, and careful filtration to preserve the rich flavor and aroma of the Tequilana Weber Azul. Region de Mexico Tequila is made without additives or alterations, ensuring the highest quality. Sourced from the brand's own Blue Agave fields, every bottle aims to reflect the legacy, history, and passion for producing exceptional tequila.

