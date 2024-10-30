Signant Health and SPRIM PRO Align to Advance eClinical Solutions for Specialized Clinical Research

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, today announced a strategic alignment with SPRIM PRO, a boutique contract research organization (CRO) specializing in biopharmaceutical, nutrition, medical technology, and consumer health research. This collaboration combines Signant's innovative eClinical technology solution with SPRIM PRO's expertise in delivering digitally-enabled decentralized, hybrid, and onsite clinical trials.

The alignment enables SPRIM PRO to leverage Signant's SmartSignals® Unified Platform, including its EDC, eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, and telemedicine capabilities, to enhance their technology offering for global clinical trials. This comprehensive single-sign-on technical solution facilitates SPRIM PRO's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions across their diverse portfolio of studies.

"In our search for an eClinical technology partner, we prioritized finding an innovative and reliable solution that could adapt to our specialized research needs," said Susan Dallabrida, PhD, CEO of SPRIM PRO. "Signant's Unified Platform provides the flexibility and scalability we require to support our growing global operations, particularly in areas like infant nutrition studies where precision and reliability are paramount. At SPRIM PRO, more and more of the studies we conduct are fully decentralized. Thus, we have sophisticated needs for swift alignment of the remote clinical interactions of our PI/SubI MDs and nurses with patients to ensure rigorous pharmacovigilance and medical monitoring. Safety is our top priority. Signant's self-service capabilities and comprehensive solution suite align perfectly with our vision for advancing clinical research and navigating innovation safely."

The collaboration will enable SPRIM PRO to enhance their service offering through:

Flexible deployment options for ePRO, EDC, and other eClinical solutions

Comprehensive telehealth and scheduling capabilities for remote trial conduct

Integrated technologies supporting early and late-phase studies

Global support infrastructure for worldwide trial execution including facilitating remote shipments in decentralized trials

"SPRIM PRO's expertise in specialized therapeutic areas and fully decentralized clinical trials, combined with our integrated eClinical solutions, creates a powerful opportunity to advance clinical research in these important fields," said Gary Swartz, VP CRO Partnerships at Signant Health. "Our Unified Platform is specifically designed to support the needs of innovative, scientific CROs like SPRIM PRO, enabling them to efficiently manage studies of any size or complexity while maintaining the highest standards of data quality, patient safety, and reliability."

The alignment between SPRIM PRO and Signant Health reinforces both organizations' commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality clinical trial services.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 25 years, over 600 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

About SPRIM PRO

SPRIM PRO is a scientifically powered global boutique CRO with custom solutions that are designed to accommodate all types of clinical trials in biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device/digital therapeutic, infant nutrition, and consumer health industries. SPRIM PRO delivers high-quality clinical trial services through innovative digitally enabled approaches and specialized therapeutic area knowledge. SPRIM PRO also provides multifaceted solutions for patient support programs and medical marketing and engagement. Their focus on quality and reliability has made them a trusted partner for sponsors seeking expertise in specialized clinical research.

