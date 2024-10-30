Binance Announces New VP of Product at Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai

In a move to build the next era of financial innovation, Binance appoints seasoned Web2 and Web3 product leader and software engineer Jeff Li to head its global product and design teams

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the appointment of Jeff Li as its new Vice President of Product during Binance Blockchain Week. Jeff will focus on expanding and enhancing Binance's product suite, ensuring it remains at the forefront of building the future of the blockchain and Web3 space.

Jeff Li brings over 16 years of combined experience in both Web2 and Web3 product leadership and software engineering. Most recently, he served as VP, Global Head of CeFi Product at a major crypto exchange, where he led its global product teams on a wide range of centralized finance (CeFi) products in the areas of growth, retail and institutional, artificial intelligence (AI), and more. Prior to that, Jeff was at TikTok, where he served as the Director of Product and Global Head of TikTok Money and Compliance Platform, overseeing a team of product managers and collaborating with other cross-functional partners to drive growth and revenue at scale. His extensive background also includes product development and software engineering roles at globally renowned brands such as Instagram, Twitch, and Oracle.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Binance team. He brings a wealth of experience in product development from some of the world's most renowned tech companies. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to deliver innovative solutions in dynamic and emerging industries, making him an ideal fit for our mission here at Binance. We are excited to have him drive product development and help us continue to bring industry leading products to the global crypto community."

In his role at Binance, Jeff will oversee and manage Binance's global product and design teams. This includes every aspect of product and design strategy, roadmap, and development for Binance's vast product suite, which ranges from trading and payments to Web3 and beyond. His focus will be on ensuring that Binance stays true to its commitment of building products that will bring mass adoption to crypto and lower the barriers to entry to Web3 technology.

Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance, shared: "Throughout my career, my primary motivation has always been to create innovative products that both excite and benefit people. This passion made joining Binance a natural choice for me. I am deeply impressed by how Binance has been able to build an extensive blockchain ecosystem in seven short years while upholding a user-focused philosophy in all that it does. With global crypto adoption still below 10 percent, I recognize that there is still much to be done to achieve Binance's vision of increasing the freedom of money globally. And, I am eager to be part of Binance's exceptionally talented team to help the industry grow, discover new use cases, and benefit more users worldwide."

"Blockchain, combined with emerging technologies like AI, has the potential to significantly improve financial access and transform our daily lives. As an industry leader, Binance is uniquely positioned to unlock this potential and demonstrate its benefits to users. We aim to do that by continuing to build industry-first products that are easily understandable and accessible for both new and experienced users, making everyday applications of crypto and Web3 more seamless," added Jeff.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binance-announces-new-vp-of-product-at-binance-blockchain-week-in-dubai-302291577.html