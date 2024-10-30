Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
30.10.24
14:10 Uhr
24,150 Euro
+0,040
+0,17 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,30024,35015:51
24,30024,34015:51
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 14:12 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - September 30, 2024: Record-high third quarter margin, but slower market activity than expected

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year.

July-September 2024: Orders received increased to EUR 1,041 million

  • Orders received increased 6 percent to EUR 1,041 million (EUR 980 million).
    • Orders received increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
    • Orders received increased in South America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific, remained at the previous year's level in North America, and decreased in China.
  • Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 1,295 million (EUR 1,295 million).
    • Net sales increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
  • Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 156 million (EUR 150 million).
    • Comparable EBITA increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
  • Comparable EBITA margin was 12.0 percent (11.6%).
  • Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.37 (EUR 0.47). EPS decreased mainly due to lower operating profit and higher net financial expenses. Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.49 (EUR 0.52).
  • Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -17 million (EUR -4 million) and were mainly related to Process Technologies and Services segments.
  • Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 110 million (EUR 57 million).

January-September 2024: Orders received amounted to EUR 3,374 million

  • Orders received decreased 11 percent to EUR 3,374 million (EUR 3,801 million).
    • Orders received increased in the Services segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Automation segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
    • Orders received remained at the previous year's level in South America and EMEA and decreased in China, Asia-Pacific and North America.
  • Net sales decreased 5 percent to EUR 3,831 million (EUR 4,033 million).
    • Net sales increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
  • Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 417 million (EUR 437 million).
    • Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
  • Comparable EBITA margin was 10.9 percent (10.8%).
  • EPS was EUR 0.99 (EUR 1.38). EPS decreased mainly due to lower operating profit and higher net financial expenses. Adjusted EPS was EUR 1.33 (EUR 1.63).
  • Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -33 million (EUR -4 million) and were mainly related to Process Technologies and Services segments.
  • Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 376 million (EUR 229 million).

Guidance for 2024

Valmet reiterates its guidance issued on October 11, 2024, in which Valmet estimates that net sales in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 5,532 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 619 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has decreased to satisfactory (previously good) and that the short-term market outlook for board and paper has decreased to weak (previously satisfactory). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for flow control and automation systems, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for pulp, energy and tissue.

The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak-satisfactory-good'.

President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov: A new chapter for Valmet

"I had the honor to join Valmet as President and CEO in mid-August. I have spent my first months meeting Valmet's people and customers across different continents. Valmet's strong relationship with customers, committed people and the amazing legacy of more than 225 years creates a solid foundation for Valmet's next chapter. I am fully committed to making Valmet a success for our customers, shareholders, employees, and society.

The third quarter was two-sided. On one hand, Comparable EBITA margin was 12.0%, the best third quarter margin for Valmet ever. On the other hand, the market activity in Services and board and paper process technologies was slower than we earlier expected, and some customers postponed their final investment decisions. As a result, Valmet's Comparable EBITA guidance for 2024 was changed in October.

Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us. We have recently launched Valmet DNAe, Valmet's next-generation industrial automation system, which is an important step in our strategy for growing the automation business further to a wide base of process industries globally. In Services, we continue to provide unique value to customers and service the growing global installed base.

We are proud to have been selected to supply the world's largest single-phase pulp mill. This project, valued at over a billion euros, will be included in our fourth quarter orders and will feature full-scope automation and flow control solutions. Importantly, it will serve as a showcase for Valmet's sustainable technologies, reinforcing our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward and environmental stewardship."

Key figures1

EUR million, or as indicated

Q3/2024

Q3/2023

Change

Q1-Q3/
2024

Q1-Q3/
2023

Change

Orders received

1,041

980

6 %

3,374

3,801

-11 %

Order backlog2

3,536

4,133

-14 %

3,536

4,133

-14 %

Net sales

1,295

1,295

0 %

3,831

4,033

-5 %

Comparable EBITA

156

150

4 %

417

437

-4 %

% of net sales

12.0 %

11.6 %


10.9 %

10.8 %


EBITA

138

147

-6 %

384

433

-11 %

% of net sales

10.7 %

11.3 %


10.0 %

10.7 %


Operating profit (EBIT)

109

127

-14 %

299

359

-17 %

% of net sales

8.4 %

9.8 %


7.8 %

8.9 %


Profit before taxes

92

120

-23 %

250

340

-27 %

Profit for the period

68

86

-21 %

182

256

-29 %

Earnings per share, EUR

0.37

0.47

-21 %

0.99

1.38

-29 %

Adjusted earnings per share, EUR

0.49

0.52

-7 %

1.33

1.63

-18 %

Equity per share, EUR2

13.42

13.49

-1 %

13.42

13.49

-1 %

Cash flow provided by operating activities

110

57

93 %

376

229

65 %

Cash flow after investing activities

69

31

>100%

165

135

22 %

Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes (LTM)




13 %

16 %


Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (LTM)




12 %

15 %


Return on equity (ROE) (LTM)




11 %

15 %


Net debt to EBITDA ratio3




1.59

0.74


Gearing2




43 %

21 %


Equity to assets ratio2




40 %

46 %


1 The calculation of key figures is presented on page 62

2 At end of period

3 Last twelve months' EBITDA

LTM = Last twelve months

Segment key figures

Orders received, EUR million

Q3/2024

Q3/2023

Change

Q1-Q3/
2024

Q1-Q3/
2023

Change

Services

412

349

18 %

1,436

1,356

6 %

Automation

322

289

11 %

1,002

1,021

-2 %

Flow Control

188

185

2 %

578

613

-6 %

Automation Systems

133

104

29 %

425

408

4 %

Process Technologies

307

343

-10 %

936

1,424

-34 %

Pulp and Energy

172

138

25 %

415

626

-34 %

Paper

136

205

-34 %

521

798

-35 %

Total

1,041

980

6 %

3,374

3,801

-11 %

Net sales, EUR million

Q3/2024

Q3/2023

Change

Q1-Q3/
2024

Q1-Q3/
2023

Change

Services

453

429

5 %

1,333

1,275

5 %

Automation

354

312

14 %

1,013

953

6 %

Flow Control

196

192

2 %

585

581

1 %

Automation Systems

158

120

32 %

429

372

15 %

Process Technologies

488

554

-12 %

1,485

1,805

-18 %

Pulp and Energy

203

250

-19 %

649

799

-19 %

Paper

285

304

-6 %

836

1,006

-17 %

Total

1,295

1,295

0 %

3,831

4,033

-5 %

Comparable EBITA, EUR million

Q3/2024

Q3/2023

Change

Q1-Q3/
2024

Q1-Q3/
2023

Change

Services

79

79

0 %

219

221

-1 %

Automation

65

58

11 %

174

169

3 %

Process Technologies

22

25

-13 %

57

84

-32 %

Other

-10

-12

-16 %

-32

-37

-13 %

Total

156

150

4 %

417

437

-4 %

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales

Q3/2024

Q3/2023


Q1-Q3/
2024

Q1-Q3/
2023


Services

17.4 %

18.4 %


16.4 %

17.3 %


Automation

18.3 %

18.7 %


17.1 %

17.7 %


Process Technologies

4.4 %

4.5 %


3.9 %

4.7 %


Total

12.0 %

11.6 %


10.9 %

10.8 %


EBITA, EUR million

Q3/2024

Q3/2023

Change

Q1-Q3/
2024

Q1-Q3/
2023

Change

Services

75

79

-4 %

209

222

-6 %

Automation

64

58

11 %

172

165

4 %

Process Technologies

8

25

-66 %

39

86

-55 %

Other

-10

-15

-35 %

-36

-40

-10 %

Total

138

147

-6 %

384

433

-11 %

News conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/q3-2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:

https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048302

After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 to enter the question queue.

All questions should be presented in English.

The event can also be followed on social media platform X at x.com/valmetir.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-interim-review-january-1---september-30--2024--record-high-third-quarter-margin--but-slower,c4058767

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19721/4058767/a3a33590c246bd62.pdf

Valmet Interim Review Q3 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmets-interim-review-january-1---september-30-2024-record-high-third-quarter-margin-but-slower-market-activity-than-expected-302291580.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.