Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 14:12 Uhr
60 Leser
Bybit to Host Exclusive Forum: Bridging Islamic Finance and Cryptocurrency

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce an exclusive forum dedicated to exploring the intersection of Islamic finance and cryptocurrency. This event will take place on November 18, 2024, at 6 PM Dubai at Bybit's Dubai office.

Bybit Logo

The educational forum will feature esteemed speakers, including Dr. Muhammad Yusuf Abu Jazr (Abu Ubaidah), PhD in Comparative Jurisprudence, former member of the Iftaa' Council, and founding director of the Crypto Halal Office, Dr. Mohammad Mahdy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Exaado and more. These renowned experts will share their insights on the principles of Islamic finance and the potential of cryptocurrency to align with Shariah principles.

Bybit's launch of its Islamic Account represents a significant development in the intersection of cryptocurrency and Islamic finance, effectively bridging innovation with adherence to Sharia principles. This initiative not only caters to the growing demand for Sharia-compliant trading options among Muslim investors but also aligns with the broader trends in the digital future of Islamic finance.

The forum aims to educate and engage the community about Bybit's Shariah-compliant trading products, highlighting the platform's commitment to providing inclusive and ethical financial solutions.

Key Highlights of the Forum:

  • In-depth discussion on the principles of Islamic finance and ethical investing
  • Presentation on Bybit's Islamic Account, including its features, benefits, and unique selling points
  • Live product demonstration to showcase the user-friendly interface and seamless trading experience
  • Engaging Q&A session to address questions and concerns from attendees

Bybit's Islamic Account offers a comprehensive suite of Shariah-compliant trading products, providing Muslim traders with an inclusive platform to engage in the digital asset market. Developed in consultation with ZICO Shariah Advisory Services Sdn. Bhd. (ZICO Shariah) and CryptoHalal to ensure compliance with the Shariah principles, the account ensures that all products strictly adhere to Islamic finance principles.

To RSVP, please visit: https://lu.ma/fci5yk52

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-to-host-exclusive-forum-bridging-islamic-finance-and-cryptocurrency-302291586.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
