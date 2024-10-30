

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, industrial equipment manufacturer Terex Corp. (TEX) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.85 to $6.25 per share on revenues between $5.0 billion and $5.2 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.20 per share on revenues between $4.85 billion and $5.05 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.87 per share on revenues of $4.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



