NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Kindred due to offer (295/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 09/24, La Française des Jeux SA (FDJ), have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding Swedish Depository Receipts (further referred to as shares) in Kindred Group plc (Kindred). On October 3, 2024, FDJ announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. NASDAQ has approved the delisting application received from Kindred. The last trading day in Kindred share is November 11, 2024. As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets A.3.4.8 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The new expiration day has been set to November 5, 2024, and it will be reflected in the system from November 5, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the fair value for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Kindred (KIND) according to information in attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1255791