Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2AADU | ISIN: SE0007871645 | Ticker-Symbol: UNBA
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2024 14:34 Uhr
98 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Kindred due to offer (295/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 09/24, La Française des Jeux SA (FDJ), have
announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding Swedish Depository
Receipts (further referred to as shares) in Kindred Group plc (Kindred). 

On October 3, 2024, FDJ announced that all conditions for completion of the
offer have been fulfilled. 

NASDAQ has approved the delisting application received from Kindred. The last
trading day in Kindred share is November 11, 2024. 

As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
A.3.4.8 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the
de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying
share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The
new expiration day has been set to November 5, 2024, and it will be reflected
in the system from November 5, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate
the fair value for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Kindred (KIND) according to information in attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1255791
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
