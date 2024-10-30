Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2024 14:34 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Contributes to Global Healthcare Innovation through Strategic Partnerships

Nursing Services 2

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to lead in medical innovation, advanced research, and education through strategic partnerships, enhancing patient care and significantly improving global patient outcomes.

By collaborating with organizations such as King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and international teams from the UK, U.S, and India, which led to identifying the gene PfAP2-MRP gene related to malaria.

Working with tech giants, KFSHRC transformed healthcare management by deploying electronic medical records (EMR), enhancing data analytics, optimizing patient care and safety, and integrating 3D printing into healthcare for personalized medical devices.

Expanding its innovation beyond Earth, KFSHRC partnered with the Saudi Space Commission to conduct stem cell research aboard the International Space Station (ISS), advancing telemedicine and remote healthcare.

Simultaneously, KFSHRC develops future healthcare leaders through partnerships with institutions like Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Global Healthcare Services, and Alfaisal University, offering advanced programs aligned with global standards. The recent mini MBA program with Alfaisal University marks a milestone in leadership development.

Recent MoUs signed at the Global Health Exhibition 2024 with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC), and Centre for National Health Insurance (CNHI) underscore KFSHRC's focus on pharmaceutical safety, AI-driven patient safety innovations, and healthcare performance improvements, further solidifying its role in shaping the future of healthcare.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0300f97c-abe3-49cc-987c-76052d1049c7


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.