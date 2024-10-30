Wrexham Lager Beer Co Ltd, the oldest lager brewery still existing in Great Britain that has been brewing in Wales since 1882, today announced Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as new co-owners of the company alongside the Roberts family.

The acquisition was made by Red Dragon Ventures, a joint venture formed by The R.R. McReynolds Company, majority owner of Wrexham AFC, and the Allyn family of Skaneateles, New York. Red Dragon Ventures was created to drive growth in the Wrexham community and Wrexham AFC.

This transaction represents another landmark deal for the Welsh town and will considerably scale up Wrexham Lager's infrastructure and international production, distribution, and marketing efforts.

"As Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC we have learned a lot," said Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, "The connection between club and community, the intricacies of the offsides rule and the occasional need for beer especially after finance meetings. Wrexham Lager has a 140-year-old recipe and a storied history and we're excited to help write its next chapter."

The Roberts family, who have owned and operated the business since 2011, will maintain an active role within the business, continuing to oversee quality control across all markets, local brewery operations, and community engagement projects.

Recently appointed CEO James Wright will continue to lead the business after already overseeing rapid UK growth, as well as international expansion into Australia, Japan, and Scandinavia. Distribution in the US and Canada is set to go live in the coming months.

"This is a brand with great heritage the oldest lager brewery in Great Britain, once enjoyed across the world," said James Wright, CEO of the Wrexham Lager Beer Co. Ltd. "So, to have Rob and Ryan onboard as we embark on international expansion is huge for us. They have been doing wonders for the town of Wrexham and strongly share our passion for once again seeing Wrexham Lager enjoyed in all the far-flung corners of the globe."

Wrexham Lager Beer Co currently produces the award-winning 4% ABV Wrexham Lager, 5% ABV Wrexham Lager Export, and recently introduced 4.6% ABV Pilsener. The 4% Wrexham Lager is produced using an original recipe from 140 years ago that was once available in the world-famous Harrods luxury department store in London, as well as chosen as the only lager to be served on the White Star Line's Titanic.

About Wrexham Lager

Brewed in Wales since 1882, the Wrexham Lager Beer Co is the oldest lager brewery in Great Britain. Its high-quality lager beer is made with the finest Welsh water and carefully selected ingredients, using a unique original recipe that is over 140 years old and is now brewed using modern German engineered equipment, to produce award winning lagers. The Wrexham Lager Beer Co is built on 140 years of heritage and history. Real provenance can be traced back to the first beers in Africa, Australia and it was served on the White Star shipping line, including the first-class restaurant on the ill-fated Titanic. The Roberts family, passionate about restoring the brand's global presence and honouring its legacy, relaunched the Wrexham Lager Beer Co Ltd in 2011. It continues to be family owned to this day.

About Red Dragon Ventures

Red Dragon Ventures LLC is a joint venture formed by The R.R. McReynolds Company LLC (which is co-owned by McElhenney and Reynolds and is the majority owner of Wrexham Association Football Club) and the Allyn family of Skaneateles, New York. Red Dragon Ventures was created to drive growth in the Wrexham community and Wrexham AFC.

