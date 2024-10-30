Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
28.10.24
11:53 Uhr
79,84 Euro
-1,48
-1,82 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,1681,5216:09
81,1681,5016:09
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: New Organic Soil and Mulch Offerings Expand Sustainable Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

Organic gardening is on the rise across demographic groups with over 76 percent of millennials alone expressing their extreme interest in organic gardening. In response, we developed the Miracle-Gro Organics product line with the 2024 launch of two new products, Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil and Miracle-Gro Organic All Natural Mulch.

Our Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil is a uniquely crafted soil blend for raised bed or in-ground gardening. This organic mix is peat-free and made with upcycled green waste. It is also locally crafted, meaning the product is manufactured less than 150 miles on average from the stores in which it is sold (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). The soil blend also includes a quick release natural fertilizer that feeds plants for up to two months and grows more vegetables when compared to an unfed plant.

Our Organic All Natural Mulch is the first and only organic mulch being offered in the retail space with national distribution. It boasts a dye-free formula, use of 10 percent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) content in the packaging and sustainably forested wood. With no runoff from dye, this product is waterway safe. Furthermore, the use of natural forest products - rather than construction debris or pallet wood used by some competitors - results in a product that is safe for kids and pets when used as directed.

Our R&D Growing Media team carefully evaluates every component of these products from a physical, microbial and chemical level. This degree of detail shows our commitment to science and innovation and makes us confident that we are bringing high-quality organic growing media to the market.

To learn more about ScottsMiracleGro's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our webpage

For full details about ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.