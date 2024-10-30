Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2024 15:46 Uhr
89 Leser
RANE Network Inc.: RANE Releases Report on the Growing Threat of Climate Risk for Businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The looming dangers of climate change have been part of the public consciousness for several decades. While the broad contours of climate change are well-known, our understanding of how to mitigate climate risk - the impact of climate change on people, organizations, and infrastructure - is still in its infancy.

In recent years, the world has seen repeated examples of the impact of a warming planet, such as more frequent and extreme weather events, droughts and increasing water scarcity, rising sea levels, and the spread of tropical infectious diseases into cooler climates, among others.

In a newly published Network Intelligence Report, RANE analysts examine four key areas of climate risk, and leveraging insights from experts in the RANE Network, provide recommendations for how businesses can anticipate, monitor, and mitigate these risks:

  • Green protectionism intensifies amid energy transition and increasing strategic global competition
  • Changing climate regulation landscape following the "Year of Elections"
  • Extreme Heat: physical risks to workers and ensuring occupational safety compliance
  • The impact of climate change on global shipping, logistics, and supply chains

"These are not emerging risks - they're here right now," says RANE CEO Steve Roycroft. "Climate-related risks have had clear and quantifiable impacts on organizations worldwide, ranging from supply chain disruptions, higher insurance costs, enhanced worker safety measures, and complicated compliance requirements. All are facing an increased urgency to identify, quantify, and ultimately mitigate these risks."

Visit www.ranenetwork.comto learn how to gain access to this report and to register for our climate risk webinar on November 20.

About RANE
RANE is a global risk intelligence company that provides risk and security professionals with critical insights and analysis to better anticipate, monitor, and respond to emerging threats. For more information about RANE, visit www.ranenetwork.com.

Contact:
Greg Radner
pr@ranenetwork.com


