30.10.2024
Bojoko.com: Q3 2024: Bojoko Celebrates Best Results in Company History

NAXXAR, Malta, Oct. 30, 2024is proud to announce that the third quarter of 2024 has been the most successful in the company's history, with record-breaking growth across all key performance metrics.

During this period, Bojoko saw an increase in commissions of 56.1% from the previous quarter and an extraordinary rise of 67% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Player engagement also reached new heights this quarter, with new registrations and first-time depositors (FTDs) increasing by 109.9% and 102.8%, respectively.

This surge highlights Bojoko's ability to effectively connect players with trusted online casino, betting, and bingo partners, demonstrating the quality of the relationships built within the gaming sector.

Joonas Karhu, CEO of Bojoko.com, attributed this outstanding quarter to the unwavering dedication of the Bojoko team in prioritising a player-first approach. "This quarter has truly been a landmark moment for Bojoko," Karhu stated. "Our growth reflects our ongoing efforts to create a user-centred experience that empowers players. The significant rise in new registrations and first-time deposits shows that we are providing real value to players who trust us to guide their gaming choices and to our partners who benefit from a committed audience."

Bojoko further believes this quarter's success resulted from a steady focus on quality content, expert insights, and a platform designed to offer a fair and informative casino selection process. This commitment has strengthened Bojoko's position as a leading guide in the online gambling sector. The growth in commissions further demonstrates the value delivered not only to players but also to affiliate partners, who have benefited from increased player engagement and conversions.

"We are building the best environment for gambling enthusiasts," Karhu continued. "It's gratifying to see the impact of our efforts, with more players than ever choosing Bojoko to guide them in their first steps within the iGaming space. Our mission remains clear: to provide players with the tools and information they need to make informed decisions while giving our partners access to a highly engaged and informed audience."

The success of Q3 lays a strong foundation for even greater achievements as Bojoko continues to support players in having a safe, enjoyable, and well-informed online gaming journey.

Contact:

Christoffer Ødegården
Head of Marketing
christoffer.odegarden@bojoko.com


