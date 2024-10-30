Anzeige
WKN: A3DAJT | ISIN: BMG1466R1732 | Ticker-Symbol: B2W
3,8583,89417:38
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2024 16:58 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Borr Drilling due to delisting proposal (296/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 263/24, The Board of Borr Drilling Limited
(Borr Drilling) has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
approves the delisting of the company's common shares from the Oslo Stock
Exchange. 

EGM, held on October 1, 2024, approved the delisting. On October 2, 2024 Oslo
Stock Exchange announced it has received an application from Borr Drilling for
the delisting of the company's shares from Oslo Stock Exchange, last trading
date is yet to be determined. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Borr Drilling (BORR) to October 30, 2024,
and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the information in
attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1255839
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
