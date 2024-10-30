M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
2024 Third Quarter Highlights:
- Record third quarter homes delivered, revenue, and income
- Homes delivered increased 8% to 2,271
- Revenue increased 9% to $1.1 billion
- Pre-tax income increased 6% to $188.7 million, 16.5% of revenue
- Net income increased 5% to $145.4 million ($5.10 per diluted share)
- Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record $2.8 billion, a 17% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $105
- New contracts were 2,023, compared to 2,021 in last year's third quarter
- Repurchased $50 million of common stock
- Return on equity of 20%
The Company reported pre-tax income of $188.7 million and net income of $145.4 million ($5.10 per diluted share), both third quarter records. This compares to pre-tax income of $178.0 million and net income of $139.0 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, pre-tax income increased to a record $563.1 million and net income increased to a record $430.3 million, or $14.99 per diluted share, compared to $469.3 million and $360.1 million, or $12.58 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023, respectively.
Homes delivered in 2024's third quarter increased 8% to a third quarter record of 2,271 homes. This compares to 2,096 homes delivered in 2023's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 9% to 6,653 from 2023's deliveries of 6,093 which represents an all-time record. New contracts were 2,023 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2,021 in last year's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2024, new contracts increased 7% to 6,825 compared to 6,389 in 2023. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2024 had a total sales value of $1.73 billion, a 1% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2024 decreased 8% to 3,174 homes, with an all-time record average sales price of $544,000. At September 30, 2023, backlog sales value was $1.75 billion, with backlog units of 3,433 and an average sales price of $510,000. M/I Homes had 217 communities at September 30, 2024 compared to 204 communities at September 30, 2023. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in both the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.
Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a very strong third quarter, highlighted by record homes delivered, record revenue, and record income. We increased homes delivered by 8% to a record 2,271, increased revenue by 9% to a record $1.1 billion, increased pre-tax income by 6% to a record $188.7 million and we continued to generate strong returns. Pre-tax income equaled 16.5% of revenue. Our gross margin was strong at 27% and our return on equity was 20%.
Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is excellent. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.8 billion, an increase of 17% from a year ago, book value of $105 per share, cash of $720 million, a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 20%, and a net-debt-to-capital ratio of negative 1%. Given our performance through three quarters of this year, along with the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a very strong 2024."
The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2025.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
New contracts
2,023
2,021
6,825
6,389
Average community count
214
200
215
199
Cancellation rate
10 %
10 %
9 %
11 %
Backlog units
3,174
3,433
3,174
3,433
Backlog sales value
$ 1,725,423
$ 1,751,442
$ 1,725,423
$ 1,751,442
Homes delivered
2,271
2,096
6,653
6,093
Average home closing price
$ 489
$ 481
$ 481
$ 486
Homebuilding revenue:
Housing revenue
$ 1,111,389
$ 1,008,356
$ 3,199,946
$ 2,963,500
Land revenue
1,550
14,424
11,753
23,276
Total homebuilding revenue
$ 1,112,939
$ 1,022,780
$ 3,211,699
$ 2,986,776
Financial services revenue
29,970
23,591
87,694
74,138
Total revenue
$ 1,142,909
$ 1,046,371
$ 3,299,393
$ 3,060,914
Cost of sales - operations
833,468
764,638
2,397,329
2,286,371
Gross margin
$ 309,441
$ 281,733
|
$ 902,064
$ 774,543
General and administrative expense
68,285
55,867
188,363
162,481
Selling expense
59,163
53,735
171,598
154,686
Operating income
$ 181,993
$ 172,131
$ 542,103
$ 457,376
Other income
-
1
-
(34)
Interest income, net of interest expense
(6,680)
(5,834)
(20,948)
(11,893)
Income before income taxes
$ 188,673
$ 177,964
$ 563,051
$ 469,303
Provision for income taxes
43,224
38,948
132,795
109,220
Net income
$ 145,449
$ 139,016
$ 430,256
$ 360,083
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 5.26
$ 4.98
$ 15.45
$ 12.97
Diluted
$ 5.10
$ 4.82
$ 14.99
$ 12.58
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
27,644
27,909
27,857
27,769
Diluted
28,534
28,837
28,703
28,631
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of
September 30,
2024
2023
Assets:
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)
$ 719,920
$ 736,252
Mortgage loans held for sale
242,812
207,181
Inventory:
Lots, land and land development
1,558,300
1,355,622
Land held for sale
3,859
6,881
Homes under construction
1,401,260
1,218,256
Other inventory
169,275
159,769
Total Inventory
$ 3,132,694
$ 2,740,528
Property and equipment - net
34,714
36,015
Investments in joint venture arrangements
63,095
44,866
Operating lease right-of-use assets
55,259
58,304
Goodwill
16,400
16,400
Deferred income tax asset
15,313
18,019
Other assets
179,650
145,803
Total Assets
$ 4,459,857
$ 4,003,368
Liabilities:
Debt - Homebuilding Operations:
Senior notes due 2028 - net
$ 397,459
$ 396,685
Senior notes due 2030 - net
297,243
296,739
Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations
$ 694,702
$ 693,424
Notes payable bank - financial services operations
235,441
200,619
Total Debt
$ 930,143
$ 894,043
Accounts payable
256,708
250,937
Operating lease liabilities
56,667
59,433
Other liabilities
370,983
373,243
Total Liabilities
$ 1,614,501
$ 1,577,656
Shareholders' Equity
2,845,356
2,425,712
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 4,459,857
$ 4,003,368
Book value per common share
$ 104.59
$ 87.10
Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)
20 %
22 %
(1)
Includes $0.2 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
(2)
The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (67,942)
$ 79,541
$ 75,341
$ 497,230
Cash used in by investing activities
$ (17,496)
$ (11,330)
$ (45,037)
$ (14,132)
Cash used in financing activities
$ (32,100)
$ (246)
$ (43,188)
$ (58,388)
Land/lot purchases
$ 138,711
$ 105,860
$ 365,553
$ 247,574
Land development spending
$ 180,753
$ 151,222
$ 444,659
$ 352,555
Land sale revenue
$ 1,550
$ 14,424
$ 11,753
$ 23,276
Land sale gross profit
$ 72
$ 2,115
$ 3,318
$ 3,004
Financial services pre-tax income
$ 12,936
$ 9,878
$ 39,648
$ 33,678
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$ 145,449
$ 139,016
$ 430,256
$ 360,083
Add:
Provision for income taxes
43,224
38,948
132,795
109,220
Interest income - net
(10,089)
(8,469)
(30,542)
(19,122)
Interest amortized to cost of sales
7,632
8,778
23,872
25,552
Depreciation and amortization
4,816
4,227
13,890
12,890
Non-cash charges
6,750
2,682
14,099
7,056
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 197,782
$ 185,182
$ 584,370
$ 495,679
(1)
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
NEW CONTRACTS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
%
%
Region
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Northern
890
885
1 %
3,054
2,662
15 %
Southern
1,133
1,136
- %
3,771
3,727
1 %
Total
2,023
2,021
- %
6,825
6,389
7 %
HOMES DELIVERED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
%
%
Region
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Northern
1,015
741
37 %
2,809
2,321
21 %
Southern
1,256
1,355
(7) %
3,844
3,772
2 %
Total
2,271
2,096
8 %
6,653
6,093
9 %
BACKLOG
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Dollars
Average
Dollars
Average
Region
Units
(millions)
Sales Price
Units
(millions)
Sales Price
Northern
1,493
$ 803
$ 538,000
1,397
$ 727
$ 521,000
Southern
1,681
$ 923
$ 549,000
2,036
$ 1,024
$ 503,000
Total
3,174
$ 1,726
$ 544,000
3,433
$ 1,751
$ 510,000
LAND POSITION SUMMARY
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Lots
Lots Under
Lots
Lots Under
Region
Owned
Contract
Total
Owned
Contract
Total
Northern
6,528
10,885
17,413
7,341
8,385
15,726
Southern
17,114
17,678
34,792
15,835
13,267
29,102
Total
23,642
28,563
52,205
23,176
21,652
44,828
SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.