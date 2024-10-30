Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Return on average equity of 16.2%

NII climbs to a record of $29.4 million, or $0.54 per share

Total investment income grows 33% year-over-year

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Record total investment income of $61.8 million, an increase of 33.2% year-over-year

Record net investment income ("NII") of $29.4 million, or $0.54 per basic share

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $24.4 million, or $0.45 per basic share

16.2% Return on Average Equity "ROAE" (NII/Average Equity)

7.1% Return on Average Assets "ROAA" (NII/Average Assets)

Net Asset Value of $756.8 million, or $13.13 per share at the end of Q3

Total gross investment commitments of $629.2 million

Total gross investments funded of $459.0 million, comprised of $254.5 million in 11 new portfolio companies, $202.3 million across 20 existing portfolio companies and $2.2 million in the multi-sector holdings

Total investment exits and repayments of $198.4 million, including $100.4 million from early debt repayments and refinancings, $56.8 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments and $41.2 million from investments sold primarily to multi-sector holdings

Total platform assets under management ("AUM") increased to a total of $2.0 billion, up 54% year-over-year

19th consecutive quarter of a consistent or increased regular dividend, with a third quarter distribution of $0.51 per share

"Trinity's record third-quarter performance is a testament to our team's focus on disciplined underwriting and proactive portfolio management," said Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "As an alternative asset manager focused on direct lending to growth-oriented companies, our robust systems and processes, combined with the continued growth across our five distinct business verticals, positions us to consistently deliver long-term value for our investors."

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, total investment income was $61.8 million, compared to $46.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The effective yield on the average debt investments at cost was 16.1% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 16.7% for the third quarter of 2023. Effective yields generally include the effects of fees and income accelerations attributed to early loan repayments and other one-time events. They may also fluctuate quarter-to-quarter depending on the amount of prepayment activity.

Total operating expenses and excise taxes, excluding interest expense, for the third quarter of 2024 were $15.5 million, compared to $12.2 million during the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher compensation associated with additional headcount and higher interest expenses associated with the credit facility with KeyBank, National Association (the "KeyBank Credit Facility").

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.9 million, compared to $10.8 million during the third quarter of 2023. The increase is primarily due to increased borrowings and increased base rate under our KeyBank Credit Facility.

Net investment income was approximately $29.4 million, or $0.54 per share based on 54.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $23.4 million or $0.58 per share for the third quarter of 2023 based on 40.1 million basic weighted average shares outstanding.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, our net unrealized appreciation totaled approximately $8.9 million, which included net unrealized appreciation of $3.9 million from our debt investments, net unrealized appreciation of $2.0 million from our equity investments and net unrealized appreciation of $3.0 million from our warrant investments.

Net realized loss on investments was approximately $13.9 million, primarily consisting of one debt position partially offset by realized gains from one equipment financing.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $24.4 million, or $0.45 per share, based on 54.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $16.8 million, or $0.42 per share, based on 40.1 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2023. Trinity's higher weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter as compared to the same period in the prior year was mostly attributable to additional shares issued during the twelve-month period.

Net Asset Value

Total net assets at the end of the third quarter of 2024 increased by 11.3% to $756.8 million, compared to $680.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total net assets was primarily due to net investment income exceeding the declared dividend, portfolio activity, and accretive ATM offerings. NAV per share increased to $13.13 per share in the third quarter from $13.12 per share in the prior quarter.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2024, our investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $1,686.9 million and was comprised of approximately $1,269.7 million in secured loans, $305.1 million in equipment financings, and $112.1 million in equity and warrants, across 145 portfolio companies. The Company's debt portfolio is comprised of 80.0% first-lien loans and 20.0% second-lien loans, with 76.6% of the debt portfolio at floating rates based on principal outstanding.

During the third quarter, the Company originated approximately $629.2 million of total new commitments. Third quarter gross investments funded totaled approximately $459.0 million, which was comprised of $254.5 million of investments in 11 new portfolio companies, $202.3 million of investments in 20 existing portfolio companies and a $2.2 million investment in multi-sector holdings. Gross investment fundings during the quarter for secured loans totaled $406.0 million, equipment financings totaled $39.2 million, and warrant and equity investments totaled $13.8 million.

Proceeds received from exits and repayments of the Company's investments during the third quarter totaled approximately $198.4 million, which included $100.4 million from early debt repayments, $56.8 million from normal amortization, and $41.2 million primarily from investments sold to multi-sector holdings. The investment portfolio increased by $253.1 million on a cost basis, an increase of 17.2%, and $262.0 million on a fair value basis, an increase of 18.4% as compared to June 30, 2024.

As of the end of the third quarter, loans to three portfolio companies and equipment financings to two portfolio companies were on non-accrual status with a total fair value of approximately $22.2 million, or 1.4% of the Company's debt investment portfolio at fair value.

The following table shows the distribution of the Company's loan and equipment financing investments on the 1 to 5 investment risk rating scale at fair value as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):





September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023











Investment Risk Rating

Scale Range Designation Investments at

Fair Value Percentage of

Total Portfolio Investments at

Fair Value Percentage of

Total Portfolio 4.0 - 5.0 Very Strong Performance $ 105,385 6.7 % $ 40,584 3.3 % 3.0 - 3.9 Strong Performance 458,494 29.1 % 277,867 22.9 % 2.0 - 2.9 Performing 918,292 58.4 % 805,730 65.9 % 1.6 - 1.9 Watch 57,457 3.6 % 56,740 4.6 % 1.0 - 1.5 Default/Workout 22,201 1.4 % 33,452 2.7 %











Total Debt Investments excluding Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC 1,561,829 99.2 % 1,214,373 99.4 %

Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC (1) 12,885 0.8 % 7,704 0.6 % Total Debt Investments

$ 1,574,714 100.0 % $ 1,222,077 100.0 %

_____________ (1) An investment risk rating is not applied to Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's loan and equipment financing investments had a weighted average risk rating score of 2.9 as compared to 2.7 as of June 30, 2024. Trinity Capital's grading scale is comprised of numerous factors, two key factors being liquidity and performance to plan. A company may be downgraded as it approaches the need for additional capital or if it is underperforming relative to its business plans. Conversely, it may be upgraded upon a capitalization event or if it is exceeding its plan. As such, the overall grading may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $228.5 million in available liquidity, including $8.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. At the end of the period, the Company had approximately $220.0 million in available borrowing capacity under its KeyBank Credit Facility, subject to existing terms and advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements. This excludes capital raised by the JV and funds managed by our wholly owned RIA subsidiary.

During the quarter, the Company issued and sold $115.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 7.875% Notes due 2029 (the " September 2029 Notes") under its shelf Registration Statement on Form N-2, which amount includes the underwriters' exercise, in full, of their option to purchase an additional $15.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the September 2029 Notes. The September 2029 Notes began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "TRINI" on July 22, 2024.

During the quarter, Trinity entered into an amendment to its KeyBank Credit Facility. Among other changes, the amendment and associated joinder agreement increased the commitment amount available for borrowing under the KeyBank Credit Facility from $350 million to $510 million, permits the Company to request an increased amount of commitments from a total of up to $400 million to a total of up to $690 million in maximum capacity, and extended the maturity date from October 27, 2026 to July 27, 2029.

As of September 30, 2024, Trinity's leverage, or debt-to-equity ratio, was approximately 122% as compared to 114% as of June 30, 2024.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, Trinity utilized its ATM offering program to sell 5,723,189 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $14.07 per share, raising $79.4 million of net proceeds.

Distributions

On September 18, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular dividend totaling $0.51 per share with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which was paid on October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024. The Board of Directors generally determines and announces the Company's dividend distribution on a quarterly basis.

Recent Developments

On October 29, 2024, the Company issued (i) $55.5 million in the aggregate principal amount of 7.54% Series A Senior Notes, Tranche A, due October 29, 2027 (the "Series A 2027 Notes"), (ii) $73.0 million in the aggregate principal amount of 7.60% Series A Senior Notes, Tranche B, due October 29, 2028 (the "Series A 2028 Notes") and (iii) $14.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.66% Series A Senior Notes, Tranche C, due October 29, 2029 (the "Series A 2029 Notes" and, together with the Series A 2027 Notes and Series A 2028 Notes, collectively, the "Series A Notes") to certain qualified institutional investors in a private placement.

For the period from October 1, 2024 to October 29, 2024, the Company issued and sold 1,243,121 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $13.77 per share and raised $16.8 million of net proceeds after deducting commissions to the sales agents on shares sold under the ATM program.

TRINITY CAPITAL INC. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,



December 31,





2024



2023





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Investments at fair value:











Control investments (cost of $82,841 and $43,807, respectively)

$ 78,109



$ 32,861

Affiliate investments (cost of $29,082 and $11,006, respectively)



32,853





11,335

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $1,611,583 and $1,264,503, respectively)



1,575,900





1,230,984

Total investments (cost of $1,723,506 and $1,319,316, respectively)



1,686,862





1,275,180

Cash and cash equivalents



8,535





4,761

Interest receivable



16,947





11,206

Deferred credit facility costs



5,941





2,144

Other assets



16,478





17,691

Total assets

$ 1,734,763



$ 1,310,982















LIABILITIES











KeyBank Credit Facility

$ 290,000



$ 213,000

2025 Notes, net of $565 and $2,015, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs



151,935





180,485

August 2026 Notes, net of $1,094 and $1,526, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs



123,906





123,474

March 2029 Notes, net of $3,048 and $0, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs



111,952





-

September 2029 Notes, net of $3,621 and $0, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs



111,379





-

December 2026 Notes, net of $822 and $1,102, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs



74,178





73,898

Convertible Notes, net of $764 and $1,243, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs and discount



49,236





48,757

Distribution payable



29,397





23,162

Security deposits



9,393





12,287

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



26,592





24,760

Total liabilities



977,968





699,823















NET ASSETS











Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (200,000,000 authorized, 57,642,040 and 46,323,712 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



58





46

Paid-in capital in excess of par



790,276





633,740

Distributable earnings/(accumulated deficit)



(33,539)





(22,627)

Total net assets



756,795





611,159

Total liabilities and net assets

$ 1,734,763



$ 1,310,982

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

$ 13.13



$ 13.19



TRINITY CAPITAL INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023





September 30, 2024





September 30, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME:





























Interest and dividend income:





























Control investments $

2,287



$

1,038



$

6,223



$

3,238

Affiliate investments



940







248







1,806







366

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



55,964







43,749







152,390







126,491

Total interest and dividend income



59,191







45,035







160,419







130,095

Fee and other income:





























Affiliate investments



807







543







2,509







1,671

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



1,768







860







3,931







2,255

Total fee and other income



2,575







1,403







6,440







3,926

Total investment income



61,766







46,438







166,859







134,021

































EXPENSES:





























Interest expense and other debt financing costs



16,868







10,783







42,896







33,850

Compensation and benefits



11,528







8,693







31,336







24,660

Professional fees



1,296







1,272







3,354







4,101

General and administrative



2,221







1,659







6,241







4,700

Total gross expenses



31,913







22,407







83,827







67,311

Allocated expenses to Trinity Capital Adviser, LLC



(126)







-







(126)







-

Total net expenses



31,787







22,407







83,701







67,311

































NET INVESTMENT INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES



29,979







24,031







83,158







66,710

Excise tax expense



619







625







1,897







1,876

NET INVESTMENT INCOME



29,360







23,406







81,261







64,834

































NET REALIZED GAIN/(LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS:





























Control investments



-







-







(3,916)







-

Affiliate investments



-







-







-







(26,251)

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



(13,880)







(1,868)







(15,100)







(2,593)

Net realized gain/(loss) from investments



(13,880)







(1,868)







(19,016)







(28,844)

































NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) FROM INVESTMENTS:





























Control investments



1,151







(4,083)







7,407







(4,865)

Affiliate investments



1,516







374







3,442







27,502

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



6,253







(1,008)







(3,356)







562

Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) from investments



8,920







(4,717)







7,493







23,199

































NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $

24,400



$

16,821



$

69,738



$

59,189

































NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC $

0.54



$

0.58



$

1.61



$

1.75

NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $

0.52



$

0.55



$

1.54



$

1.66

































NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - BASIC $

0.45



$

0.42



$

1.38



$

1.60

NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - DILUTED $

0.43



$

0.40



$

1.33



$

1.52

































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC



54,412,566







40,119,009







50,455,373







37,091,030

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED



58,373,696







43,850,034







54,416,503







40,822,055



