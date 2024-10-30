ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are pleased with our solid financial performance in the third quarter, which reflects strong execution despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty," said Cameron Bready, chief executive officer. "These results highlight the resiliency and durability of our business as we move aggressively to position Global Payments for the next phase of its growth journey as a leader in payments."

Bready continued, "We are making substantial progress on the broad transformation agenda we detailed at our Investor Conference in September. We have refocused our strategy and are unifying our organization across assets and go-to-market activities, allowing us to unleash our full potential and play to our competitive strengths. I remain confident that our efforts to streamline and simplify our business will unlock substantial value and support sustainable growth well into the future, as we relentlessly pursue our ambition to be the worldwide partner of choice for commerce solutions."

Bready concluded, "Consistent with these efforts, we have reached a definitive agreement to sell AdvancedMD to Francisco Partners. In connection with this sale, we also established a long-term commercial partnership with AdvancedMD, whereby we will continue to work together to deliver leading payments and commerce enablement solutions to its customers. This transaction further highlights the high quality assets in our portfolio and allows us to enhance value creation for shareholders. We expect this sale to close in the fourth quarter."

Third Quarter 2024 Summary

GAAP revenues were $2.60 billion, compared to $2.48 billion in 2023; diluted earnings per share were $1.24, compared to $1.39 in the prior year; and operating margin was 18.3%, compared to 22.5% in the prior year.

Adjusted net revenues increased 6% to $2.36 billion, compared to $2.23 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 12% to $3.08, compared to $2.75 in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 46.1%.

2024 Outlook

"We are pleased with our financial and operational performance in the third quarter and year-to-date period," said Josh Whipple, chief financial officer. "Notably, we produced strong adjusted free cash flow in the third quarter and also reduced our net leverage position by nearly a quarter-turn sequentially to 3.3 times, positioning us well to achieve our target by year end."

Whipple continued, "The company continues to expect adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $9.17 billion to $9.30 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7%, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $11.54 to $11.70, reflecting growth of 11% to 12% over 2023. Annual adjusted operating margin for 2024 is still expected to expand by up to 50 basis points."

Whipple concluded, "Our outlook highlights the consistency of our model and the benefits of our sharpened focus as we execute on our strategic priorities."

Capital Allocation

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable on December 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024. The Board of Directors also approved an increase in the company's share repurchase authorization capacity to $2.5 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Global Payments supplements revenues, operating income, operating margin and net income and earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this earnings release to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations.

Global Payments also has provided supplemental non-GAAP information to reflect the divestiture of the consumer portion of our Netspend business, which comprised our former Consumer Solutions segment, which closed in April 2023. Management believes that providing such supplemental financial information should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate how the business will be managed going forward.

Reconciliations of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit company.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SCHEDULE 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues $ 2,601,552 $ 2,475,691 5.1 % $ 7,590,508 $ 7,220,607 5.1 % Operating expenses: Cost of service 946,945 915,531 3.4 % 2,807,819 2,805,237 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative 1,179,026 1,001,964 17.7 % 3,282,232 3,058,605 7.3 % Net loss on business dispositions - - nm - 139,095 nm 2,125,971 1,917,495 6,090,051 6,002,937 Operating income 475,581 558,196 (14.8 )% 1,500,457 1,217,670 23.2 % Interest and other income 55,338 35,732 54.9 % 126,572 74,830 69.1 % Interest and other expense (155,905 ) (176,094 ) (11.5 )% (477,210 ) (490,463 ) (2.7 )% (100,567 ) (140,362 ) (350,638 ) (415,633 ) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 375,014 417,834 (10.2 )% 1,149,819 802,037 43.4 % Income tax expense 57,378 58,936 (2.6 )% 154,593 199,748 (22.6 )% Income before equity in income of equity method investments 317,636 358,898 (11.5 )% 995,226 602,289 65.2 % Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 15,897 17,707 (10.2 )% 50,644 54,101 (6.4 )% Net income 333,533 376,605 (11.4 )% 1,045,870 656,390 59.3 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,408 ) (14,775 ) 24.6 % (42,678 ) (31,454 ) 35.7 % Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 315,125 $ 361,830 (12.9 )% $ 1,003,192 $ 624,936 60.5 % Earnings per share attributable to Global Payments: Basic earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.39 (10.8 )% $ 3.93 $ 2.40 63.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.39 (10.8 )% $ 3.92 $ 2.39 64.0 % Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 254,402 260,232 255,355 260,890 Diluted 254,897 260,935 255,880 261,410 Note: nm = not meaningful.

SCHEDULE 2 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Adjusted net revenue $ 2,356,931 $ 2,232,442 5.6 % $ 6,864,992 $ 6,484,725 5.9 % Adjusted operating income $ 1,086,567 $ 1,019,525 6.6 % $ 3,086,519 $ 2,889,017 6.8 % Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 784,987 $ 718,632 9.2 % $ 2,200,270 $ 2,035,200 8.1 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 3.08 $ 2.75 11.8 % $ 8.60 $ 7.79 10.4 % Supplemental Non-GAAP(1) Adjusted net revenue(1) $ 2,356,931 $ 2,232,442 5.6 % $ 6,864,992 $ 6,339,283 8.3 % Adjusted operating income(1) $ 1,086,567 $ 1,019,525 6.6 % $ 3,086,519 $ 2,815,788 9.6 %

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the divestiture of our consumer business which closed in April 2023. See Schedule 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, Schedule 8 and 9 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue and adjusted operating income by segment and supplemental non-GAAP information to the most comparable GAAP measure, and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 3 SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,997,660 $ 1,844,321 $ 1,884,006 $ 1,727,951 6.0 % 6.7 % Issuer Solutions 621,130 529,041 607,848 519,736 2.2 % 1.8 % Intersegment eliminations (17,238 ) (16,431 ) (16,163 ) (15,245 ) (6.7 )% (7.8 )% $ 2,601,552 $ 2,356,931 $ 2,475,691 $ 2,232,442 5.1 % 5.6 % Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 707,546 $ 921,472 $ 637,864 $ 847,678 10.9 % 8.7 % Issuer Solutions 106,045 240,385 113,877 246,643 (6.9 )% (2.5 )% Corporate (338,010 ) (75,289 ) (193,545 ) (74,797 ) (74.6 )% (0.7 )% $ 475,581 $ 1,086,567 $ 558,196 $ 1,019,525 (14.8 )% 6.6 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 5,802,780 $ 5,340,324 $ 5,331,909 $ 4,866,484 8.8 % 9.7 % Issuer Solutions 1,837,373 1,571,143 1,769,196 1,515,235 3.9 % 3.7 % Consumer Solutions - - 182,740 163,027 nm nm Intersegment Elimination (49,645 ) (46,475 ) (63,238 ) (60,021 ) 21.5 % 22.6 % $ 7,590,508 $ 6,864,992 $ 7,220,607 $ 6,484,725 5.1 % 5.9 % Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 1,960,509 $ 2,596,658 $ 1,748,622 $ 2,351,195 12.1 % 10.4 % Issuer Solutions 322,517 728,408 292,388 697,796 10.3 % 4.4 % Consumer Solutions - - (3,908 ) 73,230 nm nm Corporate (782,569 ) (238,548 ) (680,337 ) (233,203 ) (15.0 )% (2.3 )% Net loss on business dispositions - - (139,095 ) - nm nm $ 1,500,457 $ 3,086,519 $ 1,217,670 $ 2,889,017 23.2 % 6.8 %

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See Schedules 8 and 9 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue and adjusted operating income by segment to the most comparable GAAP measures and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Note: nm = not meaningful.

SCHEDULE 4 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,941,940 $ 2,088,887 Accounts receivable, net 1,150,840 1,120,078 Settlement processing assets 3,020,936 4,097,417 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 787,366 767,377 Total current assets 7,901,082 8,073,759 Goodwill 26,959,567 26,743,523 Other intangible assets, net 9,318,535 10,168,046 Property and equipment, net 2,334,574 2,190,005 Deferred income taxes 80,714 111,712 Notes receivable 756,620 713,123 Other noncurrent assets 2,634,753 2,570,018 Total assets $ 49,985,845 $ 50,570,186 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 788,052 $ 981,244 Current portion of long-term debt 1,552,863 620,585 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,730,189 2,824,979 Settlement processing obligations 3,457,773 3,698,921 Total current liabilities 8,528,877 8,125,729 Long-term debt 15,215,847 15,692,297 Deferred income taxes 1,948,610 2,242,105 Other noncurrent liabilities 672,902 722,540 Total liabilities 26,366,236 26,782,671 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 156,630 507,965 Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued - - Common stock, no par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 254,401,583 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 260,382,746 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 - - Paid-in capital 18,810,835 19,800,953 Retained earnings 4,269,896 3,457,182 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (269,338 ) (258,925 ) Total Global Payments shareholders' equity 22,811,393 22,999,210 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 651,586 280,340 Total equity 23,462,979 23,279,550 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 49,985,845 $ 50,570,186

SCHEDULE 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,045,870 $ 656,390 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 368,905 342,025 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,036,768 986,026 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 102,926 90,463 Share-based compensation expense 134,361 173,325 Provision for operating losses and credit losses 60,677 84,154 Noncash lease expense 44,205 49,805 Deferred income taxes (251,652 ) (407,767 ) Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to principal of notes receivable (54,743 ) (29,113 ) Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax (50,644 ) (54,101 ) Technology asset charge 55,808 - Net loss on business dispositions - 139,095 Other, net 22,869 36,715 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (39,204 ) (51,490 ) Settlement processing assets and obligations, net 789,702 (29,857 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (167,511 ) (266,923 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (219,081 ) (127,456 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,879,256 1,591,291 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations and other acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (373,790 ) (4,099,766 ) Capital expenditures (490,913 ) (500,795 ) Issuance of notes receivable - (50,000 ) Repayment of notes receivable - 50,000 Net cash from sales of businesses - 478,695 Proceeds from sale of investments 18,076 - Other, net 6 2,187 Net cash used in investing activities (846,621 ) (4,119,679 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments of settlement lines of credit (184,454 ) (33,328 ) Net borrowings from (repayments of) commercial paper notes (1,367,859 ) 1,896,513 Proceeds from long-term debt 7,637,904 8,861,129 Repayments of long-term debt (5,802,954 ) (7,628,854 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (33,056 ) (12,735 ) Repurchases of common stock (900,047 ) (418,271 ) Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 33,531 51,085 Common stock repurchased - share-based compensation plans (53,780 ) (37,236 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (29,356 ) (24,315 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 2,116 - Payment of deferred consideration in business combination (6,390 ) - Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible notes (256,250 ) - Dividends paid (190,478 ) (195,611 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,151,073 ) 2,458,377 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,078 (35,730 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 882,640 (105,741 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 2,256,875 2,215,606 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 3,139,515 $ 2,109,865

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,601,552 $ (244,621 ) $ - $ - $ 2,356,931 Operating income $ 475,581 $ 986 $ 610,000 $ - $ 1,086,567 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 315,125 $ 986 $ 591,467 $ (122,591 ) $ 784,987 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.24 $ 3.08 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 254,897 254,897 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,475,691 $ (243,249 ) $ - $ - $ 2,232,442 Operating income $ 558,196 $ 541 $ 460,787 $ - $ 1,019,525 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 361,830 $ 541 $ 464,389 $ (108,128 ) $ 718,632 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.39 $ 2.75 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 260,935 260,935

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net revenue adjustments also included $1.0 million and $0.5 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, earnings adjustments to operating income included $347.1 million in cost of services (COS) and $262.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $347.6 million and other items of $(0.5) million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $51.0 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $45.8 million, employee termination benefits of $40.9 million, charges for business transformation activities of $59.2 million, charges of $55.8 million for technology assets that will no longer be utilized under a revised technology architecture development strategy, and other items of $10.2 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to operating income included $340.8 million in COS and $120.0 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $340.4 million and other items of $0.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $36.6 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $75.1 million, facilities exit charges of $3.7 million, and other items of $4.6 million. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. In addition, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, income taxes on adjustments include the removal of tax expense related to business dispositions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 7,590,508 $ (725,516 ) $ - $ - $ 6,864,992 Operating income $ 1,500,457 $ 1,878 $ 1,584,184 $ - $ 3,086,519 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 1,003,192 $ 1,878 $ 1,559,406 $ (364,206 ) $ 2,200,270 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 3.92 $ 8.60 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 255,880 255,880 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 7,220,607 $ (735,882 ) $ - $ - $ 6,484,725 Operating income $ 1,217,670 $ (18,100 ) $ 1,689,447 $ - $ 2,889,017 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 624,936 $ (18,100 ) $ 1,707,746 $ (279,382 ) $ 2,035,200 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 2.39 $ 7.79 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 261,410 261,410

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net revenue adjustments also included $1.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 also included a $19.7 million adjustment to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business, which was divested in April 2023. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, earnings adjustments to operating income included $1,036.3 million in COS and $547.9 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $1,036.8 million and other items of $(0.5) million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $134.4 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $180.4 million, employee termination benefits of $75.9 million, charges for business transformation activities of $59.2 million, charges of $55.8 million for technology assets that will no longer be utilized under a revised technology architecture development strategy, and other items of $42.2 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to operating income included $988.7 million in COS and $561.6 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $986.0 million and other items of $2.7 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $173.3 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $336.4 million, facilities exit charges of $15.0 million, employee termination benefits of $31.5 million, and other items of $5.4 million. Earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $139.1 million loss on business dispositions. Acquisition, integration and separation expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included $93.6 million related to our divested consumer business. These incremental expenses, which include card and marketing expenses, compensation and benefit expenses, and other expenses, were incurred as a result of contractual obligations with the purchasers of the consumer business and do not reflect the manner in which the company would have operated the business and would not have otherwise been incurred absent the transaction. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to net income also included an allowance for current expected credit losses (CECL) of $18.2 million within interest and other expense related to the seller financing issued in connection with the business dispositions. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. In addition, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, income taxes on adjustments include the removal of tax expense related to business dispositions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 8 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,997,660 $ (153,339 ) $ - $ 1,844,321 Issuer Solutions 621,130 (92,089 ) - 529,041 Intersegment eliminations (17,238 ) 807 - (16,431 ) $ 2,601,552 $ (244,621 ) $ - $ 2,356,931 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 707,546 $ 560 $ 213,365 $ 921,472 Issuer Solutions 106,045 426 133,914 240,385 Corporate (338,010 ) - 262,721 (75,289 ) $ 475,581 $ 986 $ 610,000 $ 1,086,567 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,884,006 $ (156,055 ) $ - $ 1,727,951 Issuer Solutions 607,848 (88,112 ) - 519,736 Intersegment eliminations (16,163 ) 918 - (15,245 ) $ 2,475,691 $ (243,249 ) $ - $ 2,232,442 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 637,864 $ 1 $ 209,813 $ 847,678 Issuer Solutions 113,877 540 132,226 246,643 Corporate (193,545 ) - 118,748 (74,797 ) $ 558,196 $ 541 $ 460,787 $ 1,019,525

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net revenue adjustments also included $1.0 million and $0.5 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, earnings adjustments to operating income included $347.1 million in COS and $262.9 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $347.6 million and other items of $(0.5) million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $51.0 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $45.8 million, employee termination benefits of $40.9 million, charges for business transformation activities of $59.2 million, charges of $55.8 million for technology assets that will no longer be utilized under a revised technology architecture development strategy, and other items of $10.2 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to operating income included $340.8 million COS and $120.0 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $340.4 million and other items of $0.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $36.6 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $75.1 million, facilities exit charges of $3.7 million, and other items of $4.6 million. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 9 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 5,802,780 $ (462,456 ) $ - $ 5,340,324 Issuer Solutions 1,837,373 (266,230 ) - 1,571,143 Intersegment eliminations (49,645 ) 3,170 - (46,475 ) $ 7,590,508 $ (725,516 ) $ - $ 6,864,992 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 1,960,509 $ 560 $ 635,589 $ 2,596,658 Issuer Solutions 322,517 1,317 404,574 728,408 Corporate (782,569 ) - 544,021 (238,548 ) $ 1,500,457 $ 1,878 $ 1,584,184 $ 3,086,519 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer

Business (3) Supplemental

Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 5,331,909 $ (465,425 ) $ - $ 4,866,484 $ - $ 4,866,484 Issuer Solutions 1,769,196 (253,961 ) - 1,515,235 - 1,515,235 Consumer Solutions 182,740 (19,713 ) - 163,027 (163,027 ) - Intersegment eliminations (63,238 ) 3,217 - (60,021 ) 17,585 (42,436 ) $ 7,220,607 $ (735,882 ) $ - $ 6,484,725 $ (145,442 ) $ 6,339,283 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 1,748,622 $ 23 $ 602,550 $ 2,351,195 $ - $ 2,351,195 Issuer Solutions 292,388 1,590 403,818 697,796 - 697,796 Consumer Solutions (3,908 ) (19,713 ) 96,851 73,230 (73,230 ) - Corporate (680,337 ) - 447,134 (233,203 ) - (233,203 ) Net loss on business dispositions (139,095 ) - 139,095 - - - $ 1,217,670 $ (18,100 ) $ 1,689,447 $ 2,889,017 $ (73,230 ) $ 2,815,788

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net revenue adjustments also included $1.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 also included a $19.7 million adjustment to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business, which was divested in April 2023. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, earnings adjustments to operating income included $1,036.3 million in COS and $547.9 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $1,036.8 million and other items of $(0.5) million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $134.4 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $180.4 million, employee termination benefits of $75.9 million, charges for business transformation activities of $59.2 million, charges of $55.8 million for technology assets that will no longer be utilized under a revised technology architecture development strategy, and other items of $42.2 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to operating income included $988.7 million in COS and $561.6 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $986.0 million and other items of $2.7 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $173.3 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $336.4 million, facilities exit charges of $15.0 million, employee termination benefits charges of $31.5 million, and other items of $5.4 million. Earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $139.1 million loss on business dispositions. Acquisition, integration and separation expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included $93.6 million related to our divested consumer business. These incremental expenses, which include card and marketing expenses, compensation and benefit expenses, and other expenses, were incurred as a result of contractual obligations with the purchasers of the consumer business and do not reflect the manner in which the company would have operated the business and would not have otherwise been incurred absent the transaction. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information excludes the results of the consumer business that was divested in April 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 10 OUTLOOK SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2024 Outlook Growth Revenues: GAAP revenues $ 9,654 $10,130 to $10,260 5% to 6% Adjustments(1) (983 ) (960 ) Adjusted net revenue $ 8,671 $9,170 to $9,300 6% to 7% Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.77 $5.41 to $5.57 nm Adjustments(2) 6.65 6.13 Adjusted EPS $ 10.42 $11.54 to $11.70 11% to 12%

(1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefit to the company. Amounts also included adjustments to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses, as well as adjustments to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business which was classified as assets held for sale on our balance sheet. (2) Adjustments to 2023 GAAP diluted EPS included the removal of 1) software-related contract liability adjustments described above of $0.01, 2) acquisition related amortization expense of $3.88, 3) share-based compensation expense of $0.62, 4) acquisition, integration, and separation expense of $1.22, 5) facilities exit charges of $0.05, 6) equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund of $0.02, 7) discrete tax items of $0.28, 8) gain/loss on business dispositions of $0.40, 9) other income and expense of $0.06, 10) other items of $0.11, and 11) the effect of noncontrolling interests and income taxes, as applicable. Note: nm = not meaningful.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Global Payments supplements revenues, operating income, operating margin and net income, and earnings per share (EPS) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, EPS and net operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition, integration and separation expense, gain or losses in business divestitures, business transformation activities, and certain other items specific to each reporting period as more fully described in the accompanying reconciliations in Schedules 6 and 7. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.

Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue.

The supplemental non-GAAP information excludes the results of the consumer business that was divested in April 2023. Management believes that providing such supplemental financial information should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate how the business will be managed going forward.

