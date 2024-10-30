PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) ("Kraft Heinz" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"In the third quarter, our top-line performance across two of our strategic pillars, Global Away From Home and Emerging Markets, grew in line with our expectations," said Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera. "As we look forward, we are expecting continued momentum in these two pillars. When we look at our U.S. Retail business, we are expecting more of an elongated recovery, driven by specific categories that continue to experience pressure."

"We continue to make investments in marketing, research and development, and technology as we look to bring solutions to the table that both create value for our consumers and support future top-line growth. We are supporting these investments by our proven ability to sustainably unlock efficiencies and generate strong cash flow."

Abrams-Rivera continued, "While a recovery is taking longer than originally anticipated, we are not losing sight of our long-term strategy. We remain confident in our ability to drive profitable growth, generate strong cash flow, and return capital to our stockholders."

Net Sales In millions Net Sales Organic Net Sales(1) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 % Chg vs

PY YoY Growth

Rate Price Volume/

Mix For the Three Months Ended North America $ 4,826 $ 4,995 (3.4)% (3.2)% 1.2 pp (4.4) pp International Developed Markets 882 883 (0.2)% (1.8)% (1.0) pp (0.8) pp Emerging Markets(a) 675 692 (2.4)% 4.9% 3.8 pp 1.1 pp Kraft Heinz $ 6,383 $ 6,570 (2.8)% (2.2)% 1.2 pp (3.4) pp

Net Sales In millions Net Sales Organic Net Sales(1) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 % Chg vs

PY YoY Growth

Rate Price Volume/

Mix For the Nine Months Ended North America $ 14,575 $ 14,959 (2.6)% (2.5)% 1.6 pp (4.1) pp International Developed Markets 2,622 2,675 (2.0)% (2.4)% (0.1) pp (2.3) pp Emerging Markets(a) 2,073 2,146 (3.4)% 4.6% 3.3 pp 1.3 pp Kraft Heinz $ 19,270 $ 19,780 (2.6)% (1.7)% 1.6 pp (3.3) pp

(a) Emerging Markets represents the aggregation of our West and East Emerging Markets ("WEEM") and Asia Emerging Markets ("AEM") operating segments.

Net Income/(Loss) and Diluted EPS In millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 % Chg vs

PY September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 % Chg vs

PY Gross profit $ 2,186 $ 2,235 (2.2)% $ 6,723 $ 6,609 1.7% Operating income/(loss) (101) 653 (115.5)% 1,723 3,272 (47.3)% Net income/(loss) (290) 254 (214.2)% 614 2,089 (70.6)% Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders (290) 262 (210.7)% 613 2,098 (70.8)% Diluted EPS $ (0.24) $ 0.21 (214.3)% $ 0.50 $ 1.70 (70.6)% Adjusted EPS(1) 0.75 0.72 4.2% 2.22 2.20 0.9% Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 1,330 $ 1,312 1.4% $ 3,975 $ 3,908 1.7%

Q3 2024 Financial Summary

Net sales decreased 2.8 percent versus the year-ago period to $6.4 billion, including a negative 0.4 percentage point impact from foreign currency and a negative 0.2 percentage point impact from divestitures. Organic Net Sales(1) decreased 2.2 percent versus the prior year period. Price increased 1.2 percentage points versus the prior year period, with increases in the North America and Emerging Markets segments partially offset by lower price in International Developed Markets. Favorable price was primarily due to pricing taken in certain categories to mitigate higher input costs. Volume/mix declined 3.4 percentage points versus the prior year period, with declines in the North America and International Developed Markets segments partially offset by volume/mix growth in Emerging Markets. Unfavorable volume/mix was primarily driven by continued shifts in consumer behavior due to economic uncertainty and a decline in Lunchables.

Operating Income decreased 115.5 percent versus the year-ago period to $(0.1) billion, as a result of non-cash impairment losses of $1.4 billion in the current year period. This impairment charge was due to an intangible asset impairment largely on the Lunchables brand and a goodwill impairment related to the Continental Europe reporting unit. Excluding the impact of these non-cash impairment losses, operating income increased $12 million due to factors noted in Adjusted Operating Income. Adjusted Operating Income(1) increased 1.4 percent versus the year-ago period to $1.3 billion, primarily driven by higher pricing, the beneficial impact from our efficiency initiatives mostly in procurement, and lower variable compensation expense. These factors more than offset unfavorable volume/mix, increased manufacturing expenses due in part to increased labor costs, and an unfavorable impact from foreign currency (0.2 pp).

Diluted EPS decreased 214.3 percent versus the prior year period to $(0.24), driven by non-cash impairment losses in the current year period. Adjusted EPS(1) was $0.75, up 4.2 percent versus the prior year period, primarily driven by higher Adjusted Operating Income, fewer shares outstanding, and lower taxes on adjusted earnings.

Year-to-date net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities was $2.8 billion, up 6.7 percent versus the year-ago period. This increase was primarily due to favorable changes in working capital driven by accounts payable and the lapping of prior year cash payments associated with the settlement of the consolidated securities class action lawsuit, which were partially offset by higher cash outflows from inventory and variable compensation in the 2024 period compared to the 2023 period. Further, net cash by operating activities was favorably impacted by increased Adjusted Operating Income. Free Cash Flow(1) was $2.0 billion, up 9.7 percent versus the prior year period, driven by the same net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities discussed above.

Capital Return: Year to date, the Company paid $1.5 billion in cash dividends and repurchased $538 million of common stock. Of the $538 million in share repurchases in 2024, $350 million were repurchased under the Company's publicly announced share repurchase program and $188 million were purchased to offset the dilutive effect of equity-based compensation. As of Sept. 28, 2024, the Company had remaining authorization to repurchase approximately $2.4 billion of common stock under the publicly announced share repurchase program.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects:

Organic Net Sales(2) to be at the low end of the previous guidance range of down 2 percent to flat versus the prior year.

Adjusted Operating Income(2) growth to be at the low end of the previous guidance range of 1 to 3 percent versus the prior year. This also contemplates expected Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1)(2) expansion at the lower end of the previous range of 75 to 125 basis points versus the prior year.

Adjusted EPS(2) growth to be at the low end of the previous guidance range of 1 to 3 percent, or in the range of $3.01 to $3.07. The Company expects an effective tax rate on Adjusted EPS to be approximately 21 percent. Additionally, the Company expects interest expense and other expense/(income) to be relatively flat versus the prior year. This guidance does not reflect any impact from future potential share repurchases.

Schedule 1 The Kraft Heinz Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net sales $ 6,383 $ 6,570 $ 19,270 $ 19,780 Cost of products sold 4,197 4,335 12,547 13,171 Gross profit 2,186 2,235 6,723 6,609 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding impairment losses 859 920 2,718 2,675 Goodwill impairment losses 707 510 1,561 510 Intangible asset impairment losses 721 152 721 152 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,287 1,582 5,000 3,337 Operating income/(loss) (101) 653 1,723 3,272 Interest expense 230 228 685 683 Other expense/(income) (48) (35) (56) (94) Income/(loss) before income taxes (283) 460 1,094 2,683 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 7 206 480 594 Net income/(loss) (290) 254 614 2,089 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (8) 1 (9) Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (290) $ 262 $ 613 $ 2,098 Basic shares outstanding 1,210 1,229 1,212 1,228 Diluted shares outstanding 1,210 1,235 1,217 1,235 Per share data applicable to common shareholders: Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ (0.24) $ 0.21 $ 0.51 $ 1.71 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (0.24) 0.21 0.50 1.70

Schedule 2 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions

and

Divestitures Organic Net

Sales Price Volume/Mix September 28, 2024 North America $ 4,826 $ (8) $ - $ 4,834 International Developed Markets 882 15 - 867 Emerging Markets 675 (23) - 698 Kraft Heinz $ 6,383 $ (16) $ - $ 6,399 September 30, 2023 North America $ 4,995 $ - $ - $ 4,995 International Developed Markets 883 - - 883 Emerging Markets 692 11 16 665 Kraft Heinz $ 6,570 $ 11 $ 16 $ 6,543 Year-over-year growth rates North America (3.4)% (0.2) pp 0.0 pp (3.2)% 1.2 pp (4.4) pp International Developed Markets (0.2)% 1.6 pp 0.0 pp (1.8)% (1.0) pp (0.8) pp Emerging Markets (2.4)% (4.9) pp (2.4) pp 4.9% 3.8 pp 1.1 pp Kraft Heinz (2.8)% (0.4) pp (0.2) pp (2.2)% 1.2 pp (3.4) pp

Schedule 3 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales For the Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions

and

Divestitures Organic Net

Sales Price Volume/Mix September 28, 2024 North America $ 14,575 $ (15) $ - $ 14,590 International Developed Markets 2,622 10 - 2,612 Emerging Markets(a) $ 2,073 $ (69) $ 12 $ 2,130 Kraft Heinz $ 19,270 $ (74) $ 12 $ 19,332 September 30, 2023 North America $ 14,959 $ - $ - $ 14,959 International Developed Markets 2,675 - - 2,675 Emerging Markets(a) $ 2,146 $ 59 $ 50 $ 2,037 Kraft Heinz $ 19,780 $ 59 $ 50 $ 19,671 Year-over-year growth rates North America (2.6)% (0.1) pp 0.0 pp (2.5)% 1.6 pp (4.1) pp International Developed Markets (2.0)% 0.4 pp 0.0 pp (2.4)% (0.1) pp (2.3) pp Emerging Markets(a) (3.4)% (6.1) pp (1.9) pp 4.6% 3.3 pp 1.3 pp Kraft Heinz (2.6)% (0.7) pp (0.2) pp (1.7)% 1.6 pp (3.3) pp

(a) Emerging Markets represents the aggregation of our WEEM and AEM operating segments.

Schedule 4 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Operating Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Operating income/(loss) $ (101) $ 653 1,723 3,272 Restructuring activities - 45 - 25 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 3 (48) (30) (53) Impairment losses 1,428 662 2,282 662 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - - - 2 Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,330 $ 1,312 $ 3,975 $ 3,908 Segment Adjusted Operating Income: North America $ 1,237 $ 1,245 $ 3,793 $ 3,701 International Developed Markets 135 129 397 376 Total Segment Adjusted Operating Income 1,372 1,374 4,190 4,077 Emerging Markets Segment Adjusted Operating Income(a) 84 88 232 286 General corporate expenses (126) (150) (447) (455) Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,330 $ 1,312 $ 3,975 $ 3,908

(a) Segment Adjusted Operating Income for Emerging Markets, which represents the combination of our WEEM and AEM operating segments, is defined and presented consistently with the Segment Adjusted Operating Income of our reportable segments - North America and International Developed Markets.

Schedule 5 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating

Income Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted Operating

Income September 28, 2024 North America $ 1,237 $ (3) $ 1,240 International Developed Markets 135 3 132 Emerging Markets 84 (1) 85 General corporate expenses (126) - (126) Kraft Heinz $ 1,330 $ (1) $ 1,331 September 30, 2023 North America $ 1,245 $ - $ 1,245 International Developed Markets 129 - 129 Emerging Markets 88 2 86 General corporate expenses (150) - (150) Kraft Heinz $ 1,312 $ 2 $ 1,310 Year-over-year growth rates North America (0.6)% (0.2) pp (0.4)% International Developed Markets 4.2% 2.2 pp 2.0% Emerging Markets (4.5)% (3.5) pp (1.0)% General corporate expenses (15.9)% 0.3 pp (16.2)% Kraft Heinz 1.4% (0.2) pp 1.6%

Schedule 6 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income For the Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income Currency Constant Currency Adjusted Operating Income September 28, 2024 North America $ 3,793 $ (4) $ 3,797 International Developed Markets 397 7 390 Emerging Markets 232 (9) 241 General corporate expenses (447) (1) (446) Kraft Heinz $ 3,975 $ (7) $ 3,982 September 30, 2023 North America $ 3,701 $ - $ 3,701 International Developed Markets 376 - 376 Emerging Markets 286 11 275 General corporate expenses (455) - (455) Kraft Heinz $ 3,908 $ 11 $ 3,897 Year-over-year growth rates North America 2.5% (0.1) pp 2.6% International 5.6% 1.7 pp 3.9% Emerging Markets (19.0)% (6.5) pp (12.5)% General corporate expenses (1.8)% 0.3 pp (2.1)% Kraft Heinz 1.7% (0.5) pp 2.2%

Schedule 7 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 Gross

profit Selling,

general

and

administrative

expenses Operating

income/

(loss) Interest

expense Other

expense/

(income) Income/

(loss)

before

income

taxes Provision

for/

(benefit

from)

income

taxes Net

income/

(loss) Net

income/

(loss)

attributable

to

noncontrolling

interest Net

income/

(loss)

attributable

to

common

shareholders Diluted

EPS GAAP Results $ 2,186 $ 2,287 $ (101) $ 230 $ (48) $ (283) $ 7 $ (290) $ - $ (290) $ (0.24) Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities - - - - 7 (7) (2) (5) - (5) - Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 3 - 3 - - 3 1 2 - 2 - Impairment losses - (1,428) 1,428 - - 1,428 229 1,199 - 1,199 0.99 Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - - - (4) 4 - 4 - Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (3) 3 - 3 - 3 - Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 2,189 $ 1,330 $ 913 $ 0.75

Schedule 8 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Gross

profit Selling,

general

and

administrative

expenses Operating

income/

(loss) Interest

expense Other

expense/

(income) Income/

(loss)

before

income

taxes Provision

for/

(benefit

from)

income

taxes Net

income/

(loss) Net

income/

(loss)

attributable

to

noncontrolling

interest Net

income/

(loss)

attributable

to

common

shareholders Diluted

EPS GAAP Results $ 2,235 $ 1,582 $ 653 $ 228 $ (35) $ 460 $ 206 $ 254 $ (8) $ 262 $ 0.21 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 44 (1) 45 - - 45 8 37 - 37 0.03 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (48) - (48) - - (48) (12) (36) - (36) (0.03) Impairment losses - (662) 662 - - 662 36 626 6 620 0.50 Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (9) 9 - 9 - 9 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 2,231 $ 1,312 $ 890 $ 0.72

Schedule 9 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 Gross

profit Selling,

general

and

administrative

expenses Operating

income/

(loss) Interest

expense Other

expense/

(income) Income/

(loss)

before

income

taxes Provision

for/

(benefit

from)

income

taxes Net

income/

(loss) Net

income/

(loss)

attributable

to

noncontrolling

interest Net

income/

(loss)

attributable

to

common

shareholders Diluted

EPS GAAP Results $ 6,723 $ 5,000 $ 1,723 $ 685 $ (56) $ 1,094 $ 480 $ 614 $ 1 $ 613 $ 0.50 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 2 2 - - 8 (8) (2) (6) - (6) - Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (30) - (30) - - (30) (8) (22) - (22) (0.02) Impairment losses - (2,282) 2,282 - - 2,282 229 2,053 - 2,053 1.69 Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - (78) 78 21 57 - 57 0.05 Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (7) 7 - 7 - 7 - Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 6,695 $ 3,975 $ 2,703 $ 2.22

Schedule 10 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Gross

profit Selling,

general

and

administrative

expenses Operating

income/

(loss) Interest

expense Other

expense/

(income) Income/

(loss)

before

income

taxes Provision

for/

(benefit

from)

income

taxes Net

income/

(loss) Net

income/

(loss)

attributable

to

noncontrolling

interest Net

income/

(loss)

attributable

to

common

shareholders Diluted

EPS GAAP Results $ 6,609 $ 3,337 $ 3,272 $ 683 $ (94) $ 2,683 $ 594 $ 2,089 $ (9) $ 2,098 $ 1.70 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 44 19 25 - (2) 27 5 22 - 22 0.02 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (53) - (53) - - (53) (13) (40) - (40) (0.03) Impairment losses - (662) 662 - - 662 36 626 6 620 0.50 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - (2) 2 - - 2 - 2 - 2 - Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - (2) 2 - 2 - 2 - Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (27) 27 - 27 - 27 0.02 Certain significant discrete income tax items - - - - - - 17 (17) - (17) (0.01) Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 6,600 $ 3,908 $ 2,711 $ 2.20

Schedule 11 The Kraft Heinz Company Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 2,189 $ 2,231 $ 6,695 $ 6,600 Net sales 6,383 6,570 19,270 19,780 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 34.3% 34.0% 34.7% 33.4%

Schedule 12 The Kraft Heinz Company Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a)(b) $ 0.84 $ 0.83 $ 0.01 Interest expense (0.15) (0.15) - Other expense/(income) 0.04 0.04 - Effective tax rate 0.01 - 0.01 Effect of share repurchases 0.01 - 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.72 $ 0.03

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.04 for the three months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023. (b) Includes divestiture-related license income, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.01 for the three months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

Schedule 13 The Kraft Heinz Company Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a)(b) $ 2.60 $ 2.56 $ 0.04 Interest expense (0.45) (0.45) - Other expense/(income) 0.09 0.09 - Effective tax rate (0.05) - (0.05) Effect of share repurchases 0.03 - 0.03 Adjusted EPS $ 2.22 $ 2.20 $ 0.02

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.13 for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 and $0.12 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (b) Includes divestiture-related license income, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.03 for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

Schedule 14 The Kraft Heinz Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,284 $ 1,400 Trade receivables, net 2,178 2,112 Inventories 3,872 3,614 Prepaid expenses 228 234 Other current assets 633 566 Assets held for sale 7 3 Total current assets 8,202 7,929 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,137 7,122 Goodwill 28,946 30,459 Intangible assets, net 41,802 42,448 Other non-current assets 2,479 2,381 TOTAL ASSETS $ 88,566 $ 90,339 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Commercial paper and other short-term debt $ 13 $ - Current portion of long-term debt 695 638 Accounts payable 4,553 4,627 Accrued marketing 752 733 Interest payable 273 258 Income taxes payable - - Other current liabilities 1,442 1,781 Liabilities held for sale - - Total current liabilities 7,728 8,037 Long-term debt 19,383 19,394 Deferred income taxes 10,023 10,201 Accrued postemployment costs 140 143 Long-term deferred income 1,386 1,424 Other non-current liabilities 1,437 1,418 TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,097 40,617 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 6 34 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 52,106 52,037 Retained earnings/(deficit) 521 1,367 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(losses) (2,547) (2,604) Treasury stock, at cost (1,764) (1,286) Total shareholders' equity 48,328 49,526 Noncontrolling interest 135 162 TOTAL EQUITY 48,463 49,688 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 88,566 $ 90,339

Schedule 15 The Kraft Heinz Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ 614 $ 2,089 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 714 710 Amortization of postemployment benefit plans prior service costs/(credits) (6) (10) Divestiture-related license income (41) (41) Equity award compensation expense 83 110 Deferred income tax provision/(benefit) (277) (15) Postemployment benefit plan contributions 16 (18) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment losses 2,282 662 Nonmonetary currency devaluation 7 27 Loss/(gain) on sale of business 78 2 Other items, net (39) (44) Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (83) (16) Inventories (392) (277) Accounts payable 48 (221) Other current assets (129) 139 Other current liabilities (79) (477) Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 2,796 2,620 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (777) (779) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed and working capital adjustments 5 - Payments to acquire intangible assets (140) - Other investing activities, net 63 41 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (849) (738) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt (607) (823) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 594 657 Dividends paid (1,452) (1,474) Repurchases of common stock (538) (150) Other financing activities, net (43) (26) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities (2,046) (1,816) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (17) (53) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Net increase/(decrease) (116) 13 Balance at beginning of period 1,404 1,041 Balance at end of period $ 1,288 $ 1,054

Schedule 16 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By/(Used For) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in millions) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities $ 2,796 $ 2,620 Capital expenditures (777) (779) Free Cash Flow $ 2,019 $ 1,841 Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,703 $ 2,711 Free Cash Flow Conversion 75% 68%

