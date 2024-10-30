OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, today reported 2024 third quarter net income of $180.3 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, compared to net income of $183.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted1 net income was $192.5 million, or $2.93 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $200.6 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Comparisons in this news release are to the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated sales in the third quarter of 2024 increased $231.5 million, or 9.2 percent, to $2.74 billion primarily due to improved organic sales volume in all three segments, an additional month of AeroTech sales and improved pricing.

Consolidated operating income in the third quarter of 2024 increased 3.8 percent to $266.2 million, or 9.7 percent of sales, compared to $256.5 million, or 10.2 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in operating income was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price/cost dynamics, offset in part by higher selling, general and administrative and engineering costs. Adjusted1 operating income in the third quarter of 2024 increased 2.2 percent to $282.5 million, or 10.3 percent of sales, compared to $276.3 million, or 11.0 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased to report solid third quarter performance with revenue growth of 9.2 percent and an adjusted operating margin of 10.3 percent, leading to adjusted earnings per share of $2.93," said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. "Our performance was highlighted by outstanding results in our Vocational segment, where we delivered revenue growth of 17.6 percent, operating income growth of 89.7 percent and adjusted operating income growth of 44.7 percent. The segment continues to benefit from industry-leading innovations driving strong demand and an extended backlog that provides excellent visibility over the next few years.

"Last quarter, we started low-rate production of the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) that we are supplying to the US Postal Service (USPS) to modernize and decarbonize North America's largest fleet of delivery vehicles. We are pleased to highlight that the USPS has begun fielding the world's most innovative and advanced last-mile delivery vehicles. We are still in the early stages of this significant program, but we are encouraged by our progress to date.

"Recently, we have been experiencing some softness in the access equipment market in North America. While we believe long-term demand drivers such as aged fleets and mega projects remain positive, we are adjusting our expectations for revenue and operating income for the remainder of the year based on current market conditions.

"As we enter the fourth quarter, we are reducing our expectations for 2024 earnings per share to be approximately $10.00 and 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $11.35," added Pfeifer.

Factors affecting third quarter results for the Company's business segments included:

Access - Access segment sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 3.4 percent to $1.36 billion primarily as a result of higher sales volume in North America, offset in part by lower sales volume in the Europe, Africa and Middle East and Rest of the World regions.

Access segment operating income in the third quarter of 2024 decreased 9.6 percent to $207.9 million, or 15.2 percent of sales, compared to $229.9 million, or 17.4 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher material costs as well as higher selling, general and administrative expenses, offset in part by higher sales volume and improved sales mix.

Adjusted1 operating income in the third quarter of 2024 was $211.4 million, or 15.5 percent of sales, compared to $231.8 million, or 17.6 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2023.

Vocational - Vocational segment sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased $121.6 million, or 17.6 percent to $814.2 million due to the inclusion of sales related to the AeroTech acquisition, improved pricing and improved organic sales volume. AeroTech had sales of $194.8 million during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $115.8 million from the August 1, 2023 acquisition date to September 30, 2023.

Vocational segment operating income in the third quarter of 2024 increased 89.7 percent to $99.6 million, or 12.2 percent of sales, compared to $52.5 million, or 7.6 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to improved price/cost dynamics.

Adjusted1 operating income in the third quarter of 2024 was $111.6 million, or 13.7 percent of sales, compared to $77.1 million, or 11.1 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2023.

Defense - Defense segment sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 13.9 percent to $540.4 million due to NGDV production for the USPS and higher sales volume for the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles, the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles and aftermarket parts, offset in part by lower Joint Light Tactical Vehicles sales volume.

Defense segment operating income in the third quarter of 2024 decreased 43.1 percent to $11.2 million, or 2.1 percent of sales, compared to $19.7 million, or 4.2 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments on contract margins and the absence of a gain on the sale of a business, offset in part by improved sales volume.

Adjusted1 operating income in the third quarter of 2024 was $11.2 million, or 2.1 percent of sales, compared to $11.7 million, or 2.5 percent of sales, in the third quarter of 2023.

Corporate and other - Net operating costs for corporate and other in the third quarter of 2024 increased $6.9 million to $52.5 million due to lower operating income at the Company's Pratt Miller business unit and higher new product development investments.

Interest Expense Net of Interest Income - Interest expense net of interest income in the third quarter of 2024 increased $14.0 million to $31.7 million due to borrowings on the Company's revolving credit facility to fund acquisitions.

Provision for Income Taxes - The Company recorded income tax expense in the third quarter of 2024 of $56.6 million, or 23.8 percent of pre-tax income, compared to $55.3 million, or 22.9 percent of pre-tax income, in the third quarter of 2023.

Repurchases of common stock - The Company repurchased 100,212 shares of common stock in the third quarter of 2024 for $11.0 million. There were no share repurchases in the third quarter of 2023.

Nine-month Results

The Company reported net sales for the first nine months of 2024 of $8.13 billion and net income of $528.3 million, or $8.02 per diluted share. This compares with net sales of $7.19 billion and net income of $447.2 million, or $6.80 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net income for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to improved price/cost dynamics, higher organic sales volume, favorable mix and the absence of acquisition costs related to the AeroTech acquisition, offset in part by intangible asset impairments, higher selling, general and administrative expense, higher interest expense net of interest income and higher engineering costs.

Adjusted1 net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $603.4 million, or $9.16 per diluted share compared to $487.8 million, or $7.41 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

2024 Expectations

The Company expects its 2024 diluted earnings per share to be approximately $10.00 and its adjusted1 earnings per share to be to be approximately $11.35, compared to its most recent estimates of $10.45 and $11.75, respectively. Due to the softening of the access equipment market in North America, the Company expects net sales to be approximately $10.6 billion in 2024, compared to its most recent estimate of $10.7 billion.

Dividend Announcement

The Company's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech, Oshkosh® Defense and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

OSHKOSH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except share and per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 2,741.4 $ 2,509.9 $ 8,132.1 $ 7,191.1 Cost of sales 2,235.4 2,041.8 6,610.0 5,964.7 Gross income 506.0 468.1 1,522.1 1,226.4 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 226.4 201.6 643.2 586.1 Amortization of purchased intangibles 13.4 10.0 40.5 18.1 Intangible asset impairments - - 51.6 - Total operating expenses 239.8 211.6 735.3 604.2 Operating income 266.2 256.5 786.8 622.2 Other income (expense): Interest expense (33.6 ) (19.6 ) (88.0 ) (46.3 ) Interest income 1.9 1.9 5.2 13.3 Miscellaneous, net 3.6 2.6 0.1 13.2 Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliates 238.1 241.4 704.1 602.4 Provision for income taxes 56.6 55.3 164.8 145.8 Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliates 181.5 186.1 539.3 456.6 Losses of unconsolidated affiliates (1.2 ) (2.4 ) (11.0 ) (9.4 ) Net income $ 180.3 $ 183.7 $ 528.3 $ 447.2 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.76 $ 2.81 $ 8.06 $ 6.84 Diluted 2.75 2.79 8.02 6.80 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 65,329,124 65,342,227 65,529,283 65,363,125 Dilutive equity-based compensation awards 334,074 603,093 363,454 449,459 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 65,663,198 65,945,320 65,892,737 65,812,584

OSHKOSH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions; unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160.9 $ 125.4 Receivables, net 1,576.3 1,316.4 Unbilled receivables, net 854.8 771.6 Inventories 2,321.1 2,131.6 Income taxes receivable 43.2 42.2 Other current assets 101.7 93.6 Total current assets 5,058.0 4,480.8 Property, plant and equipment: Property, plant and equipment 2,306.7 2,162.6 Accumulated depreciation (1,161.5 ) (1,093.1 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,145.2 1,069.5 Goodwill 1,437.9 1,416.4 Purchased intangible assets, net 808.5 830.2 Deferred income taxes 248.3 262.0 Deferred contract costs 828.1 710.7 Other non-current assets 349.9 359.6 Total assets $ 9,875.9 $ 9,129.2 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facilities $ 934.5 $ 175.0 Accounts payable 1,054.4 1,214.5 Customer advances 672.1 706.9 Payroll-related obligations 236.3 242.5 Income taxes payable 90.5 308.0 Other current liabilities 469.8 442.7 Total current liabilities 3,457.6 3,089.6 Long-term debt 602.3 597.5 Non-current customer advances 1,158.4 1,190.7 Deferred income taxes 30.4 26.8 Other non-current liabilities 525.2 519.3 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity 4,102.0 3,705.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,875.9 $ 9,129.2

OSHKOSH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions; unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 528.3 $ 447.2 Depreciation and amortization 146.4 104.6 Intangible asset impairments 51.6 - Stock-based incentive compensation 29.4 25.7 Deferred income taxes 9.8 (61.5 ) Other non-cash adjustments 12.9 9.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,019.1 ) (405.3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (240.7 ) 120.0 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (193.5 ) (228.0 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (120.8 ) (995.8 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash sold 7.0 32.6 Other investing activities (2.3 ) 0.1 Net cash used in investing activities (309.6 ) (1,191.1 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 3,588.0 1,008.5 Repayments of debt (2,828.8 ) (528.7 ) Dividends paid (90.1 ) (80.3 ) Repurchases of Common Stock (65.6 ) (22.6 ) Other financing activities (17.8 ) (5.6 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 585.7 371.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.1 - Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 35.5 (699.8 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 125.4 805.9 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 160.9 $ 106.1

OSHKOSH CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Access Aerial work platforms $ 631.7 $ 654.3 $ 1,898.3 $ 1,921.2 Telehandlers 445.0 393.8 1,247.0 1,126.0 Other 286.6 270.1 862.4 792.5 Total Access 1,363.3 1,318.2 4,007.7 3,839.7 Vocational Fire apparatus 339.7 299.5 1,021.4 884.4 Refuse collection 168.1 149.2 492.3 449.0 Other 306.4 243.9 916.0 509.4 Total Vocational 814.2 692.6 2,429.7 1,842.8 Defense Defense(a) 508.0 474.6 1,552.7 1,440.9 Delivery vehicles 32.4 - 68.7 - Total Defense 540.4 474.6 1,621.4 1,440.9 Corporate and other(a) 23.5 24.5 73.3 67.7 Consolidated $ 2,741.4 $ 2,509.9 $ 8,132.1 $ 7,191.1

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Income (Loss) Access $ 207.9 $ 229.9 $ 662.5 $ 576.6 Vocational 99.6 52.5 286.2 141.1 Defense(a) 11.2 19.7 36.4 25.6 Corporate and other(a) (52.5 ) (45.6 ) (198.3 ) (121.1 ) Consolidated $ 266.2 $ 256.5 $ 786.8 $ 622.2

September 30, 2024 2023 Period-end backlog: Access $ 2,132.9 $ 3,978.8 Vocational 5,911.9 5,003.0 Defense(a) 6,212.0 6,701.2 Corporate and other(a) 61.2 48.0 Consolidated $ 14,318.0 $ 15,731.0 (a) In July 2024, the Company moved the reporting responsibility for Pratt Miller from its Defense segment to the Chief Technology and Strategic Sourcing Officer to better utilize Pratt Miller's expertise across the entire Oshkosh Corporation enterprise. Pratt Miller results are now reported within "Corporate and other" and historical information has been recast to reflect the change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP). The Company is presenting various operating results both on a GAAP basis and on a basis excluding items that affect comparability of results. When the Company excludes certain items as described below, they are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes excluding the impact of these items is useful to investors in comparing the Company's performance to prior period results. However, while adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share exclude amortization of purchased intangibles, intangible asset impairments and amortization of inventory step-up, revenue and earnings of acquired companies are reflected in adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share and intangible assets contribute to the generation of revenue and earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below presents a reconciliation of the Company's presented non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Access segment operating income (GAAP) $ 207.9 $ 229.9 $ 662.5 $ 576.6 Amortization of purchased intangibles 2.6 1.9 7.2 5.2 Amortization of inventory step-up 0.9 - 0.9 - Adjusted Access segment operating income (non-GAAP) $ 211.4 $ 231.8 $ 670.6 $ 581.8 Vocational segment operating income (GAAP) $ 99.6 $ 52.5 $ 286.2 $ 141.1 Amortization of purchased intangibles 12.0 6.8 36.0 8.8 Acquisition costs - 11.6 - 12.9 Loss on sale of a business - - - 13.3 Amortization of inventory step-up - 6.2 - 6.2 Restructuring costs - - - 3.0 Adjusted Vocational segment operating income (non-GAAP) $ 111.6 $ 77.1 $ 322.2 $ 185.3 Defense segment operating income (GAAP) $ 11.2 $ 19.7 $ 36.4 $ 25.6 Gain on sale of a business - (8.0 ) - (8.0 ) Restructuring costs - - - 0.8 Adjusted Defense segment operating income (non-GAAP) $ 11.2 $ 11.7 $ 36.4 $ 18.4 Corporate and other operating loss (GAAP) $ (52.5 ) $ (45.6 ) $ (198.3 ) $ (121.1 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.8 1.3 3.5 4.1 Intangible asset impairments - - 51.6 - Restructuring costs - - - 0.6 Adjusted corporate and other operating loss (non-GAAP) $ (51.7 ) $ (44.3 ) $ (143.2 ) $ (116.4 ) Consolidated operating income (GAAP) $ 266.2 $ 256.5 $ 786.8 $ 622.2 Amortization of purchased intangibles 15.4 10.0 46.7 18.1 Amortization of inventory step-up 0.9 6.2 0.9 6.2 Intangible asset impairments - - 51.6 - Acquisition costs - 11.6 - 12.9 (Gain)/loss on sale of businesses, net - (8.0 ) - 5.3 Restructuring costs - - - 4.4 Adjusted consolidated operating income (non-GAAP) $ 282.5 $ 276.3 $ 886.0 $ 669.1

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Miscellaneous, net (GAAP) $ 3.6 $ 2.6 $ 0.1 $ 13.2 Pension advisor settlement - - - (4.7 ) Adjusted miscellaneous, net (non-GAAP) $ 3.6 $ 2.6 $ 0.1 $ 8.5 Provision for income taxes (GAAP) $ 56.6 $ 55.3 $ 164.8 $ 145.8 Income tax effects of adjustments 4.1 4.8 24.1 9.4 Adjusted provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 60.7 $ 60.1 $ 188.9 $ 155.2 Net income (GAAP) $ 180.3 $ 183.7 $ 528.3 $ 447.2 Amortization of purchased intangibles 15.4 10.0 46.7 18.1 Intangible asset impairments - - 51.6 - Amortization of inventory step-up 0.9 6.2 0.9 6.2 Acquisition costs - 11.6 - 12.9 (Gain)/loss on sale of businesses, net - (8.0 ) - 5.3 Restructuring costs - - - 4.4 Pension advisor settlement - - - (4.7 ) Income tax effects of adjustments (4.1 ) (4.8 ) (24.1 ) (9.4 ) Loss on sale of equity method investment - 1.9 - 7.8 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 192.5 $ 200.6 $ 603.4 $ 487.8 Earnings per share-diluted (GAAP) $ 2.75 $ 2.79 $ 8.02 $ 6.80 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.23 0.15 0.71 0.27 Intangible asset impairments - - 0.78 - Amortization of inventory step-up 0.01 0.09 0.01 0.09 Acquisition costs - 0.17 - 0.19 (Gain)/loss on sale of businesses, net - (0.12 ) - 0.08 Restructuring costs - - - 0.07 Pension advisor settlement - - - (0.07 ) Income tax effects of adjustments (0.06 ) (0.07 ) (0.36 ) (0.14 ) Loss on sale of equity method investment - 0.03 - 0.12 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted (non-GAAP) $ 2.93 $ 3.04 $ 9.16 $ 7.41

2024 Expectations Earnings per share-diluted (GAAP) $ 10.00 Amortization of purchased intangibles, net of tax 0.70 Intangible asset impairments, net of tax 0.60 Amortization of inventory step-up, net of tax 0.05 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted (non-GAAP) $ 11.35

