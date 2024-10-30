NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

$448.9 million quarterly revenues, an increase of 36.7% (36.5% on a constant currency basis) compared to prior year period

$2.2 trillion average daily volume ("ADV") for the quarter, an increase of 55.3% compared to prior year period; quarterly ADV records in U.S. government bonds, fully electronic U.S. high yield credit, credit derivatives and global repurchase agreements

$130.2 million net income and $179.3 million adjusted net income for the quarter, increases of 16.7% and 37.1% respectively from prior year period

53.4% adjusted EBITDA margin and $239.8 million adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, compared to 51.9% and $170.4 million respectively for prior year period

$0.53 diluted earnings per share ("Diluted EPS") and $0.75 adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter

$0.10 per share quarterly cash dividend declared; $25.0 million of shares repurchased

Billy Hult, CEO of Tradeweb:

" We are pleased to report record quarterly revenues of $448.9 million, reflecting a 36.7% increase year-over-year. This strong growth was driven by record average daily volume (ADV) of $2.2 trillion, up 55% compared to the same period last year. We achieved quarterly ADV records across rates, credit, and money markets, highlighting the success of our organic expansion efforts and the contributions from our recent acquisitions of ICD, r8fin, and Yieldbroker, which have strengthened our global business.

Throughout the quarter, we worked closely with clients as they navigated a remarkable period of macroeconomic uncertainty and rates volatility. In Asia, we expanded our geographic presence into India with the appointment of a new country head. We also reinforced our global commitment to advancing ESG initiatives with the publication of our fourth annual Corporate Sustainability Report. Credit markets reached an important milestone in September, as electronic trading for the month accounted for 50% of total U.S. high grade TRACE volume for the first time.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on identifying strategic growth opportunities and further expanding our presence across key markets."

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS 3Q24 3Q23 Change Constant Currency Change(1) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) GAAP Financial Measures Total revenue $ 448,915 $ 328,357 36.7 % 36.5 % Rates $ 233,122 $ 172,832 34.9 % 34.7 % Credit $ 118,305 $ 90,062 31.4 % 31.3 % Equities $ 25,514 $ 20,890 22.1 % 22.0 % Money Markets $ 36,126 $ 15,763 129.2 % 128.2 % Market Data $ 29,760 $ 22,956 29.6 % 29.2 % Other $ 6,088 $ 5,854 4.0 % 4.0 % Net income $ 130,223 $ 111,630 16.7 % Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc.(2) $ 113,916 $ 98,614 15.5 % Diluted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.46 15.2 % Net income margin 29.0 % 34.0 % -499 bps Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 239,816 $ 170,360 40.8 % 39.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 53.4 % 51.9 % +154 bps +102 bps Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 223,893 $ 155,772 43.7 % 41.9 % Adjusted EBIT margin(1) 49.9 % 47.4 % +243 bps +192 bps Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 179,332 $ 130,794 37.1 % 35.6 % Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) $ 0.75 $ 0.55 36.4 % 33.9 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and constant currency change are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the attached schedules for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents net income less net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

ADV (US $bn) (Unaudited) Asset Class Product 3Q24 3Q23 YoY Rates Cash $ 497 $ 361 37.4% Derivatives 802 492 63.0% Total 1,298 853 52.1% Credit Cash 15 13 17.5% Derivatives 27 17 61.2% Total 43 30 42.3% Equities Cash 10 9 8.8% Derivatives 13 9 32.3% Total 23 19 20.6% Money Markets Cash 848 522 62.5% Total 848 522 62.5% Total $ 2,212 $ 1,424 55.3%

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Rates - Revenues of $233.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 34.9% compared to prior year period (increased 34.7% on a constant currency basis). Rates ADV was up 52.1% from prior year period, driven by record ADV in U.S. government bonds as well as strong year-over-year growth in mortgages and swaps/swaptions = and < 1-year. The addition of r8fin continued to contribute to wholesale volumes. European government bonds ADV was up 15.3% from prior year period, led by strong growth in UK Gilts. Mortgages ADV was up 27.3% from prior year period, reflecting record specified pool volumes as well as record to-be-announced ("TBA") volumes, which was led by record roll trading activity.

Credit - Revenues of $118.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 31.4% compared to prior year period (increased 31.3% on a constant currency basis). Credit ADV was up 42.3% from prior year period, driven by record activity in credit derivatives and strong U.S. credit volumes, including record ADV in fully-electronic U.S. high yield credit. U.S. credit ADV was up 37.0% from prior year period, reflecting continued client adoption across Tradeweb products and protocols, including request-for-quote ("RFQ"), Tradeweb AllTrade® and portfolio trading. European credit ADV was up 12.0% from prior year period, driven by strong activity across a wide range of protocols. We reported 17.7% share of fully electronic U.S. high grade TRACE, up 109 bps from prior year period, and a 7.8% share of fully electronic U.S. high yield TRACE, down 3 bps from prior year period.

Equities - Revenues of $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 22.1% compared to prior year period (increased 22.0% on a constant currency basis). Equities ADV was up 20.5% from prior year period, driven by strong institutional ETF platform activity and higher trading volumes in European ETFs and equity derivative products.

Money Markets - Revenues of $36.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 129.2% compared to prior year period (increased 128.2% on a constant currency basis). Money Markets ADV was up 62.5% from prior year period, driven by contributions from the August 1, 2024 acquisition of ICD, record activity in global repurchase agreements and increased client adoption of Tradeweb's electronic trading solutions.

Market Data - Revenues of $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 29.6% compared to prior year period (increased 29.2% on a constant currency basis). The increase was derived primarily from increased LSEG market data fees from the contract that was amended effective November 1, 2023 and proprietary third party market data revenue.

Other - Revenues of $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 4.0% compared to prior year period (increased 4.0% on a constant currency basis).

Operating Expenses of $289.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 42.2% compared to $203.6 million in prior year period, primarily due to an increase in employee compensation and benefits, including incentive compensation expense tied to our financial performance, as well as an increase in headcount and related salaries, bonus and benefits associated with our continued growth, including the August 1, 2024 ICD Acquisition. During the quarter, we also incurred $2.4 million in accelerated stock-based compensation expense in connection with the departure of an executive effective September 30, 2024 and $1.4 million in compensation expense related to the acceleration of vesting of previously unvested stock awards issued by the ICD seller.

Adjusted Expenses of $225.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased 30.4% (increased 31.5% on a constant currency basis) compared to prior year period primarily due to higher expenses related to adjusted employee compensation and benefits. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

October 2024

FTSE Russell to incorporate a price source change to include Tradeweb FTSE benchmark closing prices for U.S Treasuries, European Government Bonds and UK Gilts in FTSE's global fixed income indices, including its premiere World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

Commemorated the 10-year anniversary of the launch of our U.S. Credit Platform.

Recognized as Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year - Asia Pacific Awards (FOW) and 100 Women in European Finance - Nawel Khelil (Financial News)

Third Quarter 2024

Announced the addition of Daniel Maguire to Tradeweb's Board of Directors, effective as of September 18, 2024.

Appointed Maxlin Thomas as Head of India as part of our efforts to further strengthen our global presence.

Completed Tradeweb's acquisition of Institutional Cash Distributors ("ICD"), an investment technology provider for corporate treasury organizations trading short-term investments, adding corporates as a fourth client channel, alongside our existing focus on institutional, wholesale and retail clients.

Published our fourth annual Corporate Sustainability Report and our second annual standalone Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) Report.

Executed the first fully-automated European Government Bond Basis trade, in collaboration with Eurex, with Nomura providing liquidity to Nykredit Bank.

In June 2024, we signed a 16-year lease for our new NYC headquarters, which is expected to commence in July 2025. Including expected double rent from our existing NYC office and other anticipated leasing activity in the second half of 2025, we expect our second half 2025 occupancy expenses to be approximately $7 million higher than the second half of 2024.

Recognized in numerous awards celebrating our company, as well as our outstanding and diverse talent, including: Best Company - Markets Choice Awards (Markets Media); Best Sustainable Companies to Own (Morningstar); Most Influential in European Finance - Enrico Bruni (Financial News); Rising Star - Allie Hunt (Women in Financial Markets); European Women in Finance Awards - Excellence in Trading Platforms - Alessandra Stagliano (Markets Media)

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

$1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn $500 million credit facility at September 30, 2024

As purchase consideration for the August 1, 2024 acquisition of ICD, we paid $771.2 million in net cash and also issued 41,705 shares of restricted Class A common stock in connection with the acquisition

Free cash flow for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 of $797.4 million, up 23.6% compared to prior year period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information

Cash capital expenditures and capitalized software development in the third quarter 2024 of $17.0 million (excludes amounts paid at closing for acquisitions)

During the third quarter of 2024, as part of its share repurchase program, Tradeweb purchased 214,795 shares of Class A common stock, at an average price of $116.41, for purchases totaling $25.0 million. $214.8 million remained available for repurchase pursuant to the share repurchase program authorization as of September 30, 2024

$2.1 million in shares of Class A common stock were withheld in the third quarter of 2024 to satisfy tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units held by employees

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 2, 2024

OTHER MATTERS

Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance*

Adjusted Expenses: $855 - 875 million (trending toward middle of range)

Acquisition and Refinitiv Transaction related depreciation and amortization expense: $158 million

Assumed non-GAAP tax rate: ~ 24.5% - 25.5%

Cash capital expenditures and capitalized software development: ~ $77 - 85 million

LSEG Market Data Contract Revenue: ~$80 million (~$90 million in 2025)

The guidance has been revised to reflect higher adjusted expenses in light of strong business momentum. Depreciation and amortization, assumed non-GAAP tax rate, expenditures and LSEG Market Data Contract Revenue guidance is unchanged from the prior quarter guidance.

*GAAP operating expenses and tax rate guidance are not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement of foreign currency rates. Expense guidance assumes an average 2024 Sterling/US$ foreign exchange rate of 1.24 and includes completed M&A transactions. Guidance amounts for cash capital expenditures and capitalized software development excludes amounts paid at closing for acquisitions.

CONFERENCE CALL

Tradeweb Markets will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results starting at 9:30 AM EDT today, October 30, 2024. A live, audio webcast of the conference call along with related presentation materials will be available at https://investors.tradeweb.com/events-and-presentations.

To join the call via audio webcast, click here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8fmfndxv/

To join the call via phone, please register in advance here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7f65d6e977a04267a4a86c5cf7eef76f. Registered participants will receive an email confirmation with a unique PIN to access the conference call.

An archived recording of the call will be available afterward at https://investors.tradeweb.com.

ABOUT TRADEWEB MARKETS

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 2,800 clients in more than 70 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.9 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Transaction fees and commissions $ 373,493 $ 263,485 $ 1,039,419 $ 776,544 Subscription fees 51,206 46,361 151,633 136,483 LSEG market data fees 20,512 15,460 61,593 46,515 Other 3,704 3,051 9,960 8,677 Total revenue 448,915 328,357 1,262,605 968,219 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 160,161 116,016 440,484 334,433 Depreciation and amortization 57,872 46,559 157,145 137,850 Technology and communications 24,300 19,733 69,840 56,001 General and administrative 20,417 6,700 44,026 31,692 Professional fees 21,434 10,479 46,558 32,321 Occupancy 5,415 4,132 15,064 12,283 Total expenses 289,599 203,619 773,117 604,580 Operating income 159,316 124,738 489,488 363,639 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (870 ) - (870 ) - Interest income 16,663 17,929 59,234 46,445 Interest expense (1,446 ) (464 ) (3,706 ) (1,380 ) Other income (loss), net 10 (1,907 ) 10 (2,022 ) Income before taxes 173,673 140,296 544,156 406,682 Provision for income taxes (43,450 ) (28,666 ) (134,135 ) (90,920 ) Net income 130,223 111,630 410,021 315,762 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 16,307 13,016 50,724 40,210 Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 113,916 $ 98,614 $ 359,297 $ 275,552 Earnings per share attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. Class A and B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.47 $ 1.69 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.46 $ 1.67 $ 1.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 213,206,193 211,618,475 213,026,732 210,444,082 Diluted 215,096,974 213,491,634 214,885,210 212,276,908

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 130,223 $ 111,630 $ 410,021 $ 315,762 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs(1) 14,488 4,614 21,752 6,411 Interest income (16,663 ) (17,929 ) (59,234 ) (46,445 ) Interest expense 1,446 464 3,706 1,380 Depreciation and amortization 57,872 46,559 157,145 137,850 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 3,681 525 5,395 1,960 Provision for income taxes 43,450 28,666 134,135 90,920 Foreign exchange (gains) / losses(3) 4,459 (6,076 ) 2,097 (4,242 ) Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment(4) 870 - 870 - Other (income) loss, net (10 ) 1,907 (10 ) 2,022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 239,816 $ 170,360 $ 675,877 $ 505,618 Less: Depreciation and amortization (57,872 ) (46,559 ) (157,145 ) (137,850 ) Add: D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction(5) 41,949 31,971 111,031 95,217 Adjusted EBIT $ 223,893 $ 155,772 $ 629,763 $ 462,985 Net income margin(6) 29.0 % 34.0 % 32.5 % 32.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(6) 53.4 % 51.9 % 53.5 % 52.2 % Adjusted EBIT margin(6) 49.9 % 47.4 % 49.9 % 47.8 %

(1) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and certain other transaction expenses and third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (2) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, this adjustment also includes $2.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our former President and $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with RSAs and RSUs issued to help retain key employees during the integration of ICD. (3) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency. (4) Represents income recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability recorded in the consolidated statement of financial condition as a result of changes in the mix of earnings, tax legislation and tax rates in various jurisdictions which impacted our tax savings. (5) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from acquisitions and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (6) Net income margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBIT margin are defined as net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT, respectively, divided by revenue for the applicable period.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings per diluted share $ 0.53 $ 0.46 $ 1.67 $ 1.30 Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 113,916 $ 98,614 $ 359,297 $ 275,552 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests(1) 16,307 13,016 50,724 40,210 Net income 130,223 111,630 410,021 315,762 Provision for income taxes 43,450 28,666 134,135 90,920 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs(2) 14,488 4,614 21,752 6,411 D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction(3) 41,949 31,971 111,031 95,217 Stock-based compensation expense(4) 3,681 525 5,395 1,960 Foreign exchange (gains) / losses(5) 4,459 (6,076 ) 2,097 (4,242 ) Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment(6) 870 - 870 - Other (income) loss, net (10 ) 1,907 (10 ) 2,022 Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 239,110 173,237 685,291 508,050 Adjusted income taxes(7) (59,778 ) (42,443 ) (171,323 ) (124,472 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 179,332 $ 130,794 $ 513,968 $ 383,578 Adjusted Diluted EPS(8) $ 0.75 $ 0.55 $ 2.16 $ 1.62

(1) Represents the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests held by non-controlling interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock. (2) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and certain other transaction expenses and third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (3) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from acquisitions and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (4) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, this adjustment also includes $2.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our former President and $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with RSAs and RSUs issued to help retain key employees during the integration of ICD. (5) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency. (6) Represents income recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability recorded in the consolidated statement of financial condition as a result of changes in the mix of earnings, tax legislation and tax rates in various jurisdictions which impacted our tax savings. (7) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.0% applied to Adjusted Net Income before income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 24.5% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. (8) For a summary of the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS, see " Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Diluted EPS" below.

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS for the periods presented:

Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding 215,096,974 213,491,634 214,885,210 212,276,908 Weighted average of other participating securities(1) 126,903 265,681 137,252 266,453 Assumed exchange of LLC Interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock(2) 23,076,235 23,080,571 23,077,298 24,179,583 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 238,300,112 236,837,886 238,099,760 236,722,944 Adjusted Net Income (in thousands) $ 179,332 $ 130,794 $ 513,968 $ 383,578 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.55 $ 2.16 $ 1.62

(1) Represents the weighted average of unvested stock awards and unsettled vested stock awards issued to certain retired or terminated employees that are entitled to non-forfeitable dividend equivalent rights and are considered participating securities prior to being issued and outstanding shares of common stock in accordance with the two-class method used for purposes of calculating earnings per share. (2) Assumes the full exchange of the weighted average of all outstanding LLC Interests held by non-controlling interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interests and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Expenses September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Operating expenses $ 289,599 $ 203,619 $ 773,117 $ 604,580 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs(1) (14,488 ) (4,614 ) (21,752 ) (6,411 ) D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction(2) (41,949 ) (31,971 ) (111,031 ) (95,217 ) Stock-based compensation expense(3) (3,681 ) (525 ) (5,395 ) (1,960 ) Foreign exchange gains / (losses)(4) (4,459 ) 6,076 (2,097 ) 4,242 Adjusted Expenses $ 225,022 $ 172,585 $ 632,842 $ 505,234

(1) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and certain other transaction expenses and third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (2) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from acquisitions and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (3) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, this adjustment also includes $2.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our former President and $0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with RSAs and RSUs issued to help retain key employees during the integration of ICD. (4) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency.

Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities $ 860,477 $ 709,328 Less: Capitalization of software development costs (46,312 ) (41,517 ) Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements (16,791 ) (22,722 ) Free Cash Flow $ 797,374 $ 645,089

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

BASIC AND DILUTED EPS CALCULATIONS (UNAUDITED) The following table summarizes the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for Tradeweb Markets Inc.: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended EPS: Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Numerator: Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 113,916 $ 98,614 $ 359,297 $ 275,552 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(1) (68 ) (124 ) (231 ) (348 ) Net income attributable to outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock - Basic and Diluted $ 113,848 $ 98,490 $ 359,066 $ 275,204 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding - Basic 213,206,193 211,618,475 213,026,732 210,444,082 Dilutive effect of PRSUs 625,822 504,945 564,996 380,740 Dilutive effect of options 363,623 1,110,175 470,816 1,240,923 Dilutive effect of RSUs and RSAs 405,562 258,039 367,375 211,163 Dilutive effect of PSUs 495,774 - 455,291 - Weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding - Diluted 215,096,974 213,491,634 214,885,210 212,276,908 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.47 $ 1.69 $ 1.31 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.46 $ 1.67 $ 1.30

(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, there was a total of 126,903 and 265,681, respectively, and during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, there was a total of 137,252 and 266,453, respectively, weighted average unvested or unsettled vested stock awards that were considered a participating security for purposes of calculating earnings per share in accordance with the two-class method.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. REVENUES BY ASSET CLASS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues Variable Fixed Variable Fixed Variable Fixed Variable Fixed (dollars in thousands) Rates $ 173,698 $ 59,424 $ 114,128 $ 58,704 $ 59,570 $ 720 52.2 % 1.2 % Credit 109,518 8,787 82,484 7,578 27,034 1,209 32.8 % 16.0 % Equities 23,218 2,296 18,567 2,323 4,651 (27 ) 25.0 % (1.2 )% Money Markets 31,928 4,198 11,433 4,330 20,495 (132 ) 179.3 % (3.0 )% Market Data 104 29,656 115 22,841 (11 ) 6,815 (9.6 )% 29.8 % Other 513 5,575 - 5,854 513 (279 ) N/M (4.8 )% Total revenue $ 338,979 $ 109,936 $ 226,727 $ 101,630 $ 112,252 $ 8,306 49.5 % 8.2 % N/M = not meaningful

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. AVERAGE VARIABLE FEES PER MILLION DOLLARS OF VOLUME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, YoY 2024 2023 % Change Rates $ 2.07 $ 2.10 (1.4 )% Rates Cash $ 2.45 $ 2.42 1.1 % Rates Derivatives $ 1.85 $ 1.87 (1.5 )% Rates Derivatives (greater than 1 year) $ 3.19 $ 2.72 17.2 % Other Rates Derivatives(1) $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.1 % Credit $ 39.76 $ 43.26 (8.1 )% Cash Credit(2) $ 151.90 $ 162.20 (6.3 )% Credit Derivatives, China Bonds and U.S. Cash EP $ 5.71 $ 5.75 (0.7 )% Equities $ 15.82 $ 15.50 2.1 % Equities Cash $ 27.68 $ 25.42 8.9 % Equities Derivatives $ 5.99 $ 5.50 9.0 % Money Markets $ 0.54 $ 0.35 55.0 % Total $ 2.29 $ 2.51 (8.5 )% Total excluding Other Rates Derivatives(3) $ 2.69 $ 2.81 (4.4 )%

(1) Includes Swaps/Swaptions of tenor less than 1 year and Rates Futures. (2) The "Cash Credit" category represents the "Credit" asset class excluding (1) Credit Derivatives (2) China Bonds and (3) U.S. High Grade and High Yield electronically processed ("EP") activity. (3) Included to contextualize the impact of short-tenored Swaps/Swaptions and Rates Futures on totals for all periods presented.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (UNAUDITED)(1) 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 YoY Asset Class Product ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV Rates Cash $ 496,603 $ 31,860,816 $ 361,421 $ 22,842,103 37.40 % U.S. Government Bonds 221,864 14,199,309 142,641 8,986,371 55.54 % European Government Bonds 42,964 2,835,614 37,251 2,421,306 15.34 % Mortgages 221,999 14,207,950 174,436 10,989,473 27.27 % Other Government Bonds 9,775 617,943 7,093 444,954 37.82 % Derivatives 801,512 51,882,416 491,837 31,422,421 62.96 % Swaps/Swaptions = 1Y 439,683 28,436,368 325,350 20,746,985 35.14 % Swaps/Swaptions < 1Y 352,589 22,850,905 164,178 10,529,049 114.76 % Futures 9,239 595,143 2,310 146,388 300.01 % Total 1,298,114 83,743,233 853,258 54,264,524 52.14 % Credit Cash 15,251 980,526 12,980 824,984 17.49 % U.S. High Grade - Fully Electronic 6,433 411,704 4,228 266,368 52.15 % U.S. High Grade - Electronically Processed 2,649 169,509 2,339 147,359 13.23 % U.S. High Yield - Fully Electronic 775 49,578 611 38,465 26.88 % U.S. High Yield - Electronically Processed 276 17,679 217 13,668 27.33 % European Credit 2,092 138,095 1,869 121,475 11.96 % Municipal Bonds 380 24,300 334 21,054 13.62 % Chinese Bonds 2,371 151,721 3,231 206,794 (26.63 )% Other Credit Bonds 276 17,939 152 9,802 81.69 % Derivatives 27,338 1,773,907 16,955 1,081,813 61.24 % Swaps 27,338 1,773,907 16,955 1,081,813 61.24 % Total 42,589 2,754,433 29,936 1,906,796 42.27 % Equities Cash 10,308 665,138 9,475 601,081 8.79 % U.S. ETFs 7,608 486,909 7,402 466,323 2.78 % European ETFs 2,700 178,229 2,073 134,758 30.25 % Derivatives 12,507 802,100 9,451 596,615 32.33 % Convertibles/Swaps/Options 9,279 595,271 6,285 396,969 47.63 % Futures 3,228 206,829 3,166 199,646 1.97 % Total 22,815 1,467,238 18,926 1,197,696 20.55 % Money Markets Cash 848,171 59,556,275 522,065 33,065,896 62.46 % Repurchase Agreements (Repo) 647,745 41,687,516 505,191 32,000,195 28.22 % Other Money Markets 200,427 17,868,759 16,874 1,065,701 1087.75 % Total 848,171 59,556,275 522,065 33,065,896 62.46 % ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) YoY Total $ 2,211,690 $ 147,521,178 $ 1,424,185 $ 90,434,913 55.3 %

(1) We acquired Yieldbroker, r8fin and ICD on August 31, 2023, January 19, 2024 and August 1, 2024, respectively. Total volume reported includes volumes from each acquired business subsequent to the closing date of the applicable acquisition.

To access historical traded volumes, go to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (unless the context otherwise requires, together with its subsidiaries, referred to as "we," "our," "Tradeweb," "Tradeweb Markets" or the "Company") closed its IPO on April 8, 2019. As a result of certain reorganization transactions (the "Reorganization Transactions") completed in connection with the IPO, on April 4, 2019, Tradeweb Markets Inc. became a holding company whose principal assets consist of its direct and indirect equity interest in Tradeweb Markets LLC ("TWM LLC") and related deferred tax assets. As the sole manager of TWM LLC, Tradeweb Markets Inc. operates and controls all of the business and affairs of TWM LLC and, through TWM LLC and its subsidiaries, conducts its business. As a result of this control, and because Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a substantial financial interest in TWM LLC, Tradeweb Markets Inc. consolidates the financial results of TWM LLC and its subsidiaries.

Numerical figures included in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments and as a result totals may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the amounts that precede them and figures expressed as percentages may not total 100%.

Please refer to the Company's previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K for capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

The interim financial results presented herein for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 are unaudited. Operating results for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our guidance, including full-year 2024 guidance and full-year 2024 and 2025 revenue guidance related to the LSEG market data license agreement, pending and completed acquisitions, future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future events or performance and future events, our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if future events, our results of operations, financial condition, or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of events, results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains "non-GAAP financial measures," including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Adjusted Expenses, Free Cash Flow and constant currency change, which are supplemental financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We make use of non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating our past results and future prospects. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Management and our board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT margin to assess our financial performance and believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Further, our executive incentive compensation is based in part on components of Adjusted EBITDA.

We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS as supplemental metrics to evaluate our business performance in a way that also considers our ability to generate profit without the impact of certain items. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments included in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS help to provide management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

We use Adjusted Expenses as a supplemental metric to evaluate our underlying operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

We use Free Cash Flow to assess our liquidity in a way that considers the amount of cash generated from our core operations after non-acquisition related expenditures for capitalized software development costs and furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements.

We present certain changes on a "constant currency" basis. Since our consolidated financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars, we must translate non-U.S. dollar revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars. Constant currency change, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as change excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations. Constant currency information is calculated by translating the current period and prior period's results using the annual average exchange rates for the prior period. We use constant currency change as a supplemental metric to evaluate our underlying performance between periods by removing the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. We present certain constant currency change information because we believe it provides investors and analysts a useful comparison of our results and trends between periods. This information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP.

See the attached schedules for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to their most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as alternatives to net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc., net income, net income margin, earnings per share, operating income, operating expenses, cash flow from operating activities or any other financial measure prepared or derived in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment included in the reconciliations. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted EBT, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Expenses and Free Cash Flow, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA

This release includes estimates regarding market and industry data that we prepared based on our management's knowledge and experience in the markets in which we operate, together with information obtained from various sources, including publicly available information, industry reports and publications, surveys, our clients, trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which we operate. In presenting this information, we have made certain assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based on such data and other similar sources and on our knowledge of, and our experience to date in, the markets in which we operate. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and we take no responsibility for such information.

TRADEWEB SOCIAL MEDIA

Investors and others should note that Tradeweb announces material financial and operational information using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Information about Tradeweb, its business and its results of operations may also be announced by posts on the Company's accounts on the following social media channels: Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter). The information that we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in Tradeweb to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. These social media channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website.

