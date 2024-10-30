NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $498 million, or $1.62 per share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $504 million, or $1.64 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $660 million, or $2.14 per share, in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year quarter primarily reflects higher production volumes, partially offset by lower realized selling prices in the third quarter of 2024.

1. "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure, and its definition, appear on pages 6 and 7, respectively. As provided in the reconciliation, there were no items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods for the three months ended September 30, 2023, so net income in accordance with GAAP is shown for that period.

After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production $ 489 $ 529 $ 2,251 $ 1,089 Midstream 69 66 202 189 Corporate, Interest and Other (60 ) (91 ) (226 ) (309 ) Net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 498 $ 504 $ 2,227 $ 969 Net income per share (diluted) $ 1.62 $ 1.64 $ 7.23 $ 3.15 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production $ 651 $ 529 $ 2,465 $ 1,171 Midstream 69 66 202 189 Corporate, Interest and Other (60 ) (91 ) (226 ) (309 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 660 $ 504 $ 2,441 $ 1,051 Adjusted net income per share (diluted) $ 2.14 $ 1.64 $ 7.92 $ 3.42 Weighted average number of shares (diluted) 308.3 307.7 308.2 307.5

Exploration and Production:

E&P net income was $489 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $529 million in the third quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, E&P third quarter 2024 net income was $651 million. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price was $77.06 per barrel in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $81.53 per barrel, including the effect of hedging, in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the third quarter of 2024 was $20.91 per barrel, compared with $20.17 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $3.81 per mcf, compared with $4.57 per mcf in the third quarter of 2023.

Net production was 461,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 395,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher production in Guyana. In the fourth quarter of 2024, E&P net production is expected to be in the range of 475,000 boepd to 485,000 boepd, primarily reflecting recovery from downtime in the third quarter of 2024 at Guyana and Southeast Asia partially offset by planned maintenance at the Tubular Bells production facility in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $13.84 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $14.04 per boe in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024:

Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 206,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 190,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting increased drilling and completion activity. NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts were 22,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 19,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation operated four rigs and drilled 32 wells, completed 36 wells, and brought 37 new wells online. The Corporation plans to continue operating four drilling rigs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Bakken net production is forecasted to be in the range of 200,000 boepd to 205,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting lower anticipated volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts.

Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico in the third quarter of 2024 was 38,000 boepd, compared with 28,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to start-up of the Pickerel well (Hess - 100%) that achieved first production in late June 2024 as a tieback to the Tubular Bells production facility, partially offset by hurricane-related downtime.

Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess - 30%), net production totaled 170,000 bopd2 in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 108,000 bopd2 in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the start-up of the third development on the block, Payara, which commenced production in November 2023. Guyana net production is forecasted to be in the range of 185,000 bopd2 to 190,000 bopd2 in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting recovery from planned downtime in the third quarter. In the third quarter of 2024, 14 cargos of crude oil were sold from Guyana, compared with nine cargos in the prior-year quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2024, 15 cargos of crude oil are expected to be sold.

The fourth development on the block, Yellowtail, was sanctioned in April 2022 with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd and first production expected in 2025. The fifth development, Uaru, was sanctioned in April 2023 with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd and first production expected in 2026. The sixth development, Whiptail, was sanctioned in April 2024 and is expected to add production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd by the end of 2027. The application for the environmental permit for the seventh development, Hammerhead, has been filed with Guyana's Environmental Protection Agency. Pending government and regulatory approval and project sanctioning, the development is expected to have a production capacity in the range of 120,000 to 180,000 gross bopd, with first oil anticipated in 2029.

Southeast Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 47,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 69,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to planned and unplanned maintenance at JDA and planned maintenance at North Malay Basin during the third quarter of 2024.

Midstream:

The Midstream segment had net income of $69 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $66 million in the prior-year quarter.

In September 2024, Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco), a consolidated subsidiary of Hess Midstream LP (HESM), repurchased approximately 2.8 million HESM Opco Class B units held by Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners for $100 million, of which the Corporation received $38 million. The Corporation continues to own approximately 37.8% of HESM on a consolidated basis.

Corporate, Interest and Other:

After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $60 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $91 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting higher capitalized interest.

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $1,104 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $998 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher development activities in Guyana. Full year 2024 E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $4.9 billion, reflecting the decision to accelerate the purchase of the Liza Destiny and Prosperity FPSOs to the fourth quarter of 2024 instead of in 2025, for approximately $635 million.

Midstream capital expenditures were $96 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $65 million in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity:

Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.3 billion at September 30, 2024. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $11 million and total debt of $3.5 billion at September 30, 2024. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 28.9% at September 30, 2024 and 33.6% at December 31, 2023. In July 2024, the Corporation repaid $300 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes. In September 2024, the Corporation increased its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share, commencing in the third quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,510 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $986 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities3 was $1,511 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $1,249 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher production volumes, partially offset by lower realized selling prices in the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, changes in operating assets and liabilities decreased cash flow from operating activities by $1 million and $263 million, respectively.

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:

The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) Exploration and Production $ (162 ) $ - $ (214 ) $ (82 ) Midstream - - - - Corporate, Interest and Other - - - - Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods $ (162 ) $ - $ (214 ) $ (82 )

Third Quarter 2024: E&P results include a noncash charge of $92 million ($92 million after income taxes) to fully impair the net book value of the Corporation's interests in the Conger asset due to a mechanical issue on a producing well, and a charge of $40 million ($38 million after income taxes) resulting from updates to the Corporation's estimated abandonment liabilities for uneconomic properties primarily in the Gulf of Mexico. E&P results also include a noncash charge of $35 million ($32 million after income taxes) recorded to Other, net in the income statement, resulting from amendments to the Corporation's pension plan in the United Kingdom, associated with the purchase of a bulk annuity policy as part of the ongoing process to settle the plan's liabilities.

2. Net production from Guyana included 25,000 bopd of tax barrels in the third quarter of 2024 and 14,000 bopd of tax barrels in the third quarter of 2023. Net production guidance for Guyana for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes tax barrels of approximately 25,000 bopd. 3. " Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure, and its definition, appear on pages 6 and 7, respectively.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:

The following table reconciles reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) Net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 498 $ 504 $ 2,227 $ 969 Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods (162 ) - (214 ) (82 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 660 $ 504 $ 2,441 $ 1,051

The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities $ 1,511 $ 1,249 $ 4,832 $ 3,255 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1 ) (263 ) (544 ) (657 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,510 $ 986 $ 4,288 $ 2,598

Due to the pending merger with Chevron Corporation (Chevron), the Corporation will not host a conference call to review its third quarter 2024 results.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; information about sustainability goals and targets and planned social, safety and environmental policies, programs and initiatives; future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry; and expected timing and completion of our proposed merger with Chevron.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry; reduced demand for our products, including due to perceptions regarding the oil and gas industry, competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring, fracking bans as well as restrictions on oil and gas leases; operational changes and expenditures due to climate change and sustainability related initiatives; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic and other events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks, public health measures, or climate change; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control and exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of limitations on investment in oil and gas activities, rising interest rates or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from environmental obligations and litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of HESM; risks and uncertainties associated with our proposed merger with Chevron; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income" presented in this release is defined as reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. " Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income, and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.

Cautionary Note to Investors

We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2024 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 3,191 $ 2,800 $ 3,202 Gains on asset sales, net 1 2 - Other, net 5 35 53 Total revenues and non-operating income 3,197 2,837 3,255 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 713 696 632 Operating costs and expenses 527 467 490 Production and severance taxes 61 61 64 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 44 65 101 General and administrative expenses 118 115 115 Interest expense 100 117 106 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 638 499 600 Impairment 132 - - Total costs and expenses 2,333 2,020 2,108 Income before income taxes 864 817 1,147 Provision for income taxes 270 215 296 Net income 594 602 851 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 96 98 94 Net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 498 $ 504 $ 757

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Income Statement 2024 2023 Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 9,702 $ 7,500 Gains on asset sales, net 1 2 Other, net 90 108 Total revenues and non-operating income 9,793 7,610 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 1,967 1,846 Operating costs and expenses 1,429 1,303 Production and severance taxes 181 155 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 187 230 General and administrative expenses 357 359 Interest expense 319 362 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,795 1,487 Impairment 132 82 Total costs and expenses 6,367 5,824 Income before income taxes 3,426 1,786 Provision for income taxes 914 551 Net income 2,512 1,235 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 285 266 Net income attributable to Hess Corporation $ 2,227 $ 969

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Information Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,864 $ 1,688 Other current assets 1,843 1,742 Property, plant and equipment - net 18,963 17,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets - net 674 720 Finance lease right-of-use assets - net 95 108 Other long-term assets 2,794 2,317 Total assets $ 26,233 $ 24,007 Liabilities and equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 20 $ 311 Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations 322 370 Other current liabilities 2,598 2,589 Long-term debt 8,576 8,302 Long-term operating lease obligations 454 459 Long-term finance lease obligations 138 156 Other long-term liabilities 2,523 2,218 Total equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,010 9,120 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (189 ) (134 ) Noncontrolling interests 781 616 Total liabilities and equity $ 26,233 $ 24,007

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total Debt Hess Corporation $ 5,106 $ 5,402 Midstream (a) 3,490 3,211 Hess Consolidated $ 8,596 $ 8,613 (a) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a) Hess Consolidated 43.0% 47.8% Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants 28.9% 33.6% (a) Includes finance lease obligations.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Expense Gross interest expense - Hess Corporation $ 84 $ 85 $ 257 $ 259 Less: Capitalized interest - Hess Corporation (37 ) (14 ) (90 ) (29 ) Interest expense - Hess Corporation 47 71 167 230 Interest expense - Midstream (a) 53 46 152 132 Interest expense - Hess Consolidated $ 100 $ 117 $ 319 $ 362 (a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2024 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 594 $ 602 $ 851 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) on asset sales, net (1 ) (2 ) - Depreciation, depletion and amortization 638 499 600 Impairment 132 - - Exploratory dry hole costs 4 4 63 Exploration lease impairment 6 11 7 Pension prior service cost 35 - - Stock compensation expense 20 16 20 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net - 52 - Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 83 67 51 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,511 1,249 1,592 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1 ) (263 ) 301 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,510 986 1,893 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P (990 ) (953 ) (1,087 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream (92 ) (53 ) (64 ) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 1 3 - Other, net (5 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,086 ) (1,004 ) (1,152 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 30 78 (455 ) Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings - - 600 Repayments (303 ) - (2 ) Cash dividends paid (154 ) (134 ) (134 ) Noncontrolling interests, net (154 ) (136 ) (154 ) Employee stock options exercised - 6 2 Payments on finance lease obligations (3 ) (3 ) (2 ) Other, net (1 ) (1 ) (9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (585 ) (190 ) (154 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (161 ) (208 ) 587 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,025 2,226 1,438 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,864 $ 2,018 $ 2,025 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred $ (1,166 ) $ (1,013 ) $ (1,193 ) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 84 7 42 Additions to property, plant and equipment $ (1,082 ) $ (1,006 ) $ (1,151 )

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 2,512 $ 1,235 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) on asset sales, net (1 ) (2 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,795 1,487 Impairment 132 82 Exploratory dry hole costs 67 97 Exploration lease impairment 16 24 Pension prior service cost 35 - Stock compensation expense 79 69 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net - 104 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 197 159 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 4,832 3,255 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (544 ) (657 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,288 2,598 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P (2,979 ) (2,504 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream (211 ) (160 ) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 1 3 Other, net (7 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,196 ) (2,666 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less (310 ) 258 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings 600 - Repayments (308 ) - Cash dividends paid (425 ) (405 ) Common stock acquired and retired - (20 ) Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP - 167 Noncontrolling interests, net (459 ) (399 ) Employee stock options exercised 13 10 Payments on finance lease obligations (8 ) (7 ) Other, net (19 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (916 ) (400 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 176 (468 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 1,688 2,486 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,864 $ 2,018 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred $ (3,282 ) $ (2,761 ) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 92 97 Additions to property, plant and equipment $ (3,190 ) $ (2,664 )

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2024 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota $ 342 $ 329 $ 318 Offshore and Other 77 115 138 Total United States 419 444 456 Guyana 634 509 642 Malaysia and JDA 49 43 43 Other 2 2 10 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures $ 1,104 $ 998 $ 1,151 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above $ 34 $ 50 $ 31 Midstream Capital expenditures $ 96 $ 65 $ 73

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota $ 948 $ 825 Offshore and Other 374 226 Total United States 1,322 1,051 Guyana 1,723 1,471 Malaysia and JDA 120 134 Other (a) 17 40 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures $ 3,182 $ 2,696 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above $ 104 $ 109 Midstream Capital expenditures $ 204 $ 174 (a) Other in 2023 includes capital and exploratory expenditures mainly associated with Canada.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Third Quarter 2024 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,674 $ 1,509 $ 3,183 Gains on asset sales, net 1 - 1 Other, net 8 (25 ) (17 ) Total revenues and non-operating income 1,683 1,484 3,167 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 689 41 730 Operating costs and expenses 263 180 443 Production and severance taxes 55 6 61 Midstream tariffs 349 - 349 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 36 8 44 General and administrative expenses 76 7 83 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 323 262 585 Impairment 127 5 132 Total costs and expenses 1,918 509 2,427 Results of operations before income taxes (235 ) 975 740 Provision for income taxes - 251 251 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (235 ) $ 724 $ 489 Third Quarter 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,651 $ 1,147 $ 2,798 Other, net 4 8 12 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,655 1,155 2,810 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 693 26 719 Operating costs and expenses 226 158 384 Production and severance taxes 59 2 61 Midstream tariffs 332 - 332 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 45 20 65 General and administrative expenses 56 10 66 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 234 217 451 Total costs and expenses 1,645 433 2,078 Results of operations before income taxes 10 722 732 Provision for income taxes - 203 203 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ 10 (b) $ 519 (c) $ 529 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $33 million (noncash premium amortization: $33 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $19 million (noncash premium amortization: $19 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Second Quarter 2024 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 1,540 $ 1,655 $ 3,195 Other, net 12 19 31 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,552 1,674 3,226 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 617 34 651 Operating costs and expenses 229 177 406 Production and severance taxes 61 3 64 Midstream tariffs 335 - 335 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 25 76 101 General and administrative expenses 65 9 74 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 266 284 550 Total costs and expenses 1,598 583 2,181 Results of operations before income taxes (46 ) 1,091 1,045 Provision for income taxes - 280 280 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (46 ) $ 811 $ 765 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 4,737 $ 4,944 $ 9,681 Gains on asset sales, net 1 - 1 Other, net 30 (5 ) 25 Total revenues and non-operating income 4,768 4,939 9,707 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 1,895 126 2,021 Operating costs and expenses 697 490 1,187 Production and severance taxes 170 11 181 Midstream tariffs 1,012 - 1,012 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 95 92 187 General and administrative expenses 205 24 229 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 833 809 1,642 Impairment 127 5 132 Total costs and expenses 5,034 1,557 6,591 Results of operations before income taxes (266 ) 3,382 3,116 Provision for income taxes - 865 865 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (266 ) $ 2,517 $ 2,251

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues $ 4,315 $ 3,179 $ 7,494 Other, net 19 15 34 Total revenues and non-operating income 4,334 3,194 7,528 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 1,814 88 1,902 Operating costs and expenses 672 419 1,091 Production and severance taxes 150 5 155 Midstream tariffs 917 - 917 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 88 142 230 General and administrative expenses 160 33 193 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 649 695 1,344 Impairment 82 - 82 Total costs and expenses 4,532 1,382 5,914 Results of operations before income taxes (198 ) 1,812 1,614 Provision for income taxes - 525 525 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation $ (198 ) (b) $ 1,287 (c) $ 1,089 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $94 million (noncash premium amortization: $94 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $44 million (noncash premium amortization: $44 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2024 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil - barrels United States North Dakota 91 87 93 Offshore 28 21 18 Total United States 119 108 111 Guyana (a) 170 108 192 Malaysia and JDA 4 5 5 Total 293 221 308 Natural gas liquids - barrels United States North Dakota 75 70 76 Offshore 3 1 1 Total United States 78 71 77 Natural gas - mcf United States North Dakota 238 195 256 Offshore 42 37 28 Total United States 280 232 284 Malaysia and JDA 258 383 369 Total 538 615 653 Barrels of oil equivalent 461 395 494 (a) Production from Guyana includes 25,000 bopd of tax barrels in the third quarter of 2024, 14,000 bopd of tax barrels in the third quarter of 2023 and 29,000 bopd of tax barrels in the second quarter of 2024.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil - barrels United States North Dakota 91 81 Offshore 23 22 Total United States 114 103 Guyana (a) 183 110 Malaysia and JDA 5 4 Total 302 217 Natural gas liquids - barrels United States North Dakota 73 66 Offshore 3 2 Total United States 76 68 Natural gas - mcf United States North Dakota 232 187 Offshore 37 43 Total United States 269 230 Malaysia and JDA 327 370 Total 596 600 Barrels of oil equivalent 477 385 (a) Production from Guyana includes 29,000 bopd of tax barrels in the first nine months of 2024 and 14,000 bopd of tax barrels in the first nine months of 2023.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2024 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 295 223 293 Natural gas liquids - barrels 77 71 76 Natural gas - mcf 538 615 653 Barrels of oil equivalent 462 397 478 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 27,185 20,519 26,677 Natural gas liquids - barrels 7,113 6,500 6,925 Natural gas - mcf 49,492 56,553 59,402 Barrels of oil equivalent 42,547 36,445 43,502

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 299 218 Natural gas liquids - barrels 76 67 Natural gas - mcf 596 600 Barrels of oil equivalent 474 385 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil - barrels 81,915 59,420 Natural gas liquids - barrels 20,688 18,345 Natural gas - mcf 163,389 163,793 Barrels of oil equivalent 129,835 105,064 (a) Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 Second

Quarter

2024 Average Selling Prices Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota $ 72.74 $ 76.06 $ 75.84 Offshore 75.32 78.50 80.21 Total United States 73.35 76.56 76.54 Guyana 79.51 86.24 82.53 Malaysia and JDA 80.24 87.21 82.77 Worldwide 77.06 81.53 80.29 Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota $ 72.74 $ 79.43 $ 75.84 Offshore 75.32 81.86 80.21 Total United States 73.35 79.92 76.54 Guyana 79.51 88.06 82.53 Malaysia and JDA 80.24 87.21 82.77 Worldwide 77.06 84.07 80.29 Natural gas liquids - per barrel United States North Dakota $ 20.87 $ 20.17 $ 20.08 Offshore 21.67 20.15 19.60 Worldwide 20.91 20.17 20.07 Natural gas - per mcf United States North Dakota $ 0.97 $ 1.56 $ 0.81 Offshore 1.65 2.35 1.33 Total United States 1.07 1.69 0.86 Malaysia and JDA 6.78 6.32 6.81 Worldwide 3.81 4.57 4.22

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Average Selling Prices Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota $ 73.47 $ 70.35 Offshore 76.77 71.55 Total United States 74.13 70.62 Guyana 82.18 80.41 Malaysia and JDA 81.35 76.84 Worldwide 79.14 75.72 Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota $ 73.47 $ 73.72 Offshore 76.77 74.89 Total United States 74.13 73.98 Guyana 82.18 81.86 Malaysia and JDA 81.35 76.84 Worldwide 79.14 78.04 Natural gas liquids - per barrel United States North Dakota $ 21.30 $ 20.70 Offshore 21.08 21.52 Worldwide 21.29 20.72 Natural gas - per mcf United States North Dakota $ 1.15 $ 1.73 Offshore 1.74 2.12 Total United States 1.23 1.81 Malaysia and JDA 6.68 5.78 Worldwide 4.23 4.26

