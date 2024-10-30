Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date: 30 October 2024
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Daniel Wright
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Director)
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.10
1,044
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,044
£7,412.40
e)
Date of the transaction
29 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Evanna Wright
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA to Daniel Wright, Director (PDMR) of Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.10
1,009
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,009
£7,163.90
e)
Date of the transaction
29 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Patrick Wright
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA to Daniel Wright, Director (PDMR) of Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.10
814
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
814
£5,779.40
e)
Date of the transaction
29 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Barnabas Wright
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA to Daniel Wright, Director (PDMR) of Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.10
865
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
865
£6,141.50
e)
Date of the transaction
29 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Zachary Wright
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA to Daniel Wright, Director (PDMR) of Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.10
829
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
829
£5,885.90
e)
Date of the transaction
29 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Matilda Wright
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA to Daniel Wright, Director (PDMR) of Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.10
439
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
439
£3,116.90
e)
Date of the transaction
29 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Link Company Matters, Company Secretary
Tel: 0333 300 1932