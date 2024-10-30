AstraZeneca PLC: AZN China President under investigation

This announcement contains inside information

30 October 2024

AstraZeneca China President currently under investigation

Leon Wang, Executive Vice President International and AstraZeneca China President, is cooperating with an ongoing investigation by Chinese authorities.



Our China operations continue under the leadership of the current General Manager of AstraZeneca China.

If requested, AstraZeneca will fully cooperate with the investigation.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Adrian Kemp

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.