

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net income for the nine months slipped 22% to 1.808 billion euros from the prior year's 2.332 billion euros, with earnings per share slipping to 2.29 euros from 2.96 euros last year.



Revenues for the nine-month period gained 5% to 44.514 billion euros from 42.560 billion euros last year.



Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 667, down from 1,280 aircraft in the nine-month period last year, with net orders of 648 aircraft after cancellations, compared to 1,241 aircraft last year.



The order backlog amounted to 8,749 commercial aircraft at the end of September 2024.



'We saw strong demand across our product range in the first nine months of the year. The nine-month earnings reflect the level of commercial aircraft deliveries, a solid performance in helicopters and the charges in our space business recorded in the first half,' said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. 'We are constantly adapting to a complex and fast-changing operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties and specific supply chain challenges that have materialised in the course of 2024. We remain focused on our priorities, including ramping up commercial aircraft deliveries and transforming our Defence and Space division.'



