Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Oct-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 30 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 120,525 Highest price paid per share: 136.00p Lowest price paid per share: 131.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.2471p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,820,378 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,820,378) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.2471p 120,525

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 865 131.50 08:01:30 00307859395TRLO1 XLON 515 132.50 08:25:15 00307876037TRLO1 XLON 370 132.50 08:25:15 00307876038TRLO1 XLON 153 132.50 08:25:15 00307876039TRLO1 XLON 930 132.50 08:25:15 00307876040TRLO1 XLON 2201 132.50 08:25:17 00307876074TRLO1 XLON 1823 133.00 08:33:52 00307883455TRLO1 XLON 948 133.00 08:33:52 00307883456TRLO1 XLON 1856 133.00 08:36:56 00307886152TRLO1 XLON 1089 132.50 08:56:21 00307907533TRLO1 XLON 707 132.50 08:56:21 00307907534TRLO1 XLON 225 132.50 09:27:50 00307942199TRLO1 XLON 595 132.50 09:30:20 00307945063TRLO1 XLON 294 132.50 09:30:20 00307945064TRLO1 XLON 197 132.50 09:31:15 00307946592TRLO1 XLON 215 132.50 09:31:15 00307946593TRLO1 XLON 868 132.50 09:31:41 00307947139TRLO1 XLON 11 132.50 09:31:41 00307947140TRLO1 XLON 1731 132.00 09:31:41 00307947141TRLO1 XLON 658 132.00 09:32:50 00307948427TRLO1 XLON 271 132.00 09:32:50 00307948428TRLO1 XLON 397 132.00 09:40:02 00307957644TRLO1 XLON 930 133.00 10:39:13 00307977377TRLO1 XLON 1099 133.00 10:49:19 00307977639TRLO1 XLON 937 133.00 10:49:19 00307977640TRLO1 XLON 837 133.00 10:49:19 00307977641TRLO1 XLON 1225 133.00 10:49:20 00307977642TRLO1 XLON 853 133.00 10:49:20 00307977643TRLO1 XLON 1901 132.50 10:57:28 00307977789TRLO1 XLON 950 132.50 10:57:28 00307977790TRLO1 XLON 1327 132.50 10:57:28 00307977791TRLO1 XLON 826 132.50 10:57:28 00307977792TRLO1 XLON 754 133.00 10:57:28 00307977793TRLO1 XLON 1792 133.50 11:17:56 00307978245TRLO1 XLON 1095 133.50 11:26:39 00307978726TRLO1 XLON 431 133.50 11:54:33 00307979335TRLO1 XLON 221 133.50 11:59:42 00307979447TRLO1 XLON 222 133.50 11:59:42 00307979448TRLO1 XLON 431 133.50 11:59:42 00307979449TRLO1 XLON 266 135.00 12:28:24 00307980171TRLO1 XLON 3518 135.00 12:28:24 00307980172TRLO1 XLON 1271 135.00 12:28:24 00307980173TRLO1 XLON 874 134.50 12:28:24 00307980174TRLO1 XLON 873 134.50 12:28:24 00307980175TRLO1 XLON 1803 134.00 12:28:24 00307980176TRLO1 XLON 1805 135.00 12:38:00 00307980384TRLO1 XLON 289 134.50 12:40:26 00307980433TRLO1 XLON 1613 134.50 12:40:26 00307980434TRLO1 XLON 210 134.00 12:40:27 00307980435TRLO1 XLON 683 134.00 12:40:27 00307980436TRLO1 XLON 941 134.00 12:42:56 00307980471TRLO1 XLON 894 133.50 12:49:56 00307980631TRLO1 XLON 790 133.00 12:59:57 00307980883TRLO1 XLON 895 133.50 13:12:43 00307981220TRLO1 XLON 55 134.00 13:17:37 00307981488TRLO1 XLON 2840 135.00 13:28:49 00307982147TRLO1 XLON 915 134.50 13:28:50 00307982148TRLO1 XLON 929 134.50 13:28:58 00307982156TRLO1 XLON 925 135.00 13:35:16 00307982622TRLO1 XLON 186 136.00 13:41:05 00307983052TRLO1 XLON 747 136.00 13:46:07 00307983386TRLO1 XLON 186 136.00 13:46:07 00307983387TRLO1 XLON 950 136.00 14:02:47 00307984463TRLO1 XLON 914 135.50 14:16:05 00307985209TRLO1 XLON 914 135.50 14:16:05 00307985210TRLO1 XLON 868 135.00 14:16:05 00307985211TRLO1 XLON 3654 135.50 14:17:02 00307985265TRLO1 XLON 921 135.50 14:22:54 00307985578TRLO1 XLON 924 135.50 14:26:43 00307985823TRLO1 XLON 952 135.00 14:33:28 00307986346TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

740 134.50 14:36:05 00307986544TRLO1 XLON 100 134.50 14:39:22 00307986688TRLO1 XLON 86 134.50 14:41:05 00307986760TRLO1 XLON 642 134.50 14:41:05 00307986761TRLO1 XLON 98 134.50 15:01:28 00307987960TRLO1 XLON 100 134.50 15:01:28 00307987961TRLO1 XLON 728 134.50 15:01:28 00307987962TRLO1 XLON 926 134.50 15:01:28 00307987963TRLO1 XLON 925 134.50 15:01:28 00307987964TRLO1 XLON 926 134.50 15:01:28 00307987965TRLO1 XLON 932 134.50 15:01:31 00307987975TRLO1 XLON 1090 134.50 15:01:34 00307987982TRLO1 XLON 1956 134.50 15:01:42 00307987990TRLO1 XLON 1650 134.50 15:01:42 00307987991TRLO1 XLON 2628 134.00 15:01:42 00307987992TRLO1 XLON 1398 134.50 15:06:47 00307988294TRLO1 XLON 712 134.50 15:06:47 00307988295TRLO1 XLON 859 134.00 15:11:05 00307988464TRLO1 XLON 54 134.00 15:11:05 00307988465TRLO1 XLON 418 134.00 15:12:05 00307988516TRLO1 XLON 448 134.00 15:16:05 00307988704TRLO1 XLON 418 134.00 15:18:31 00307988789TRLO1 XLON 448 134.00 15:18:31 00307988790TRLO1 XLON 267 134.00 15:18:32 00307988791TRLO1 XLON 684 134.00 15:21:05 00307988896TRLO1 XLON 74 134.00 15:21:05 00307988897TRLO1 XLON 926 134.50 15:30:05 00307989275TRLO1 XLON 969 134.50 15:30:05 00307989276TRLO1 XLON 815 134.50 15:32:32 00307989390TRLO1 XLON 901 134.50 15:32:32 00307989391TRLO1 XLON 6600 135.00 15:37:49 00307989684TRLO1 XLON 190 135.00 15:37:49 00307989685TRLO1 XLON 1859 134.50 15:37:49 00307989686TRLO1 XLON 621 134.50 15:37:49 00307989687TRLO1 XLON 760 134.50 15:37:50 00307989688TRLO1 XLON 191 134.50 15:38:05 00307989695TRLO1 XLON 467 134.50 15:38:05 00307989696TRLO1 XLON 293 134.50 15:38:05 00307989697TRLO1 XLON 251 134.50 15:40:05 00307989758TRLO1 XLON 616 134.50 15:42:00 00307989879TRLO1 XLON 86 134.50 15:42:00 00307989880TRLO1 XLON 780 134.50 15:42:50 00307989914TRLO1 XLON 617 135.00 15:48:59 00307990262TRLO1 XLON 262 135.00 15:48:59 00307990263TRLO1 XLON 903 135.00 15:49:11 00307990287TRLO1 XLON 1409 135.50 15:49:35 00307990303TRLO1 XLON 550 135.50 15:49:35 00307990304TRLO1 XLON 883 135.50 15:49:46 00307990313TRLO1 XLON 759 135.00 15:59:46 00307990772TRLO1 XLON 4332 135.50 16:03:04 00307990887TRLO1 XLON 879 135.50 16:05:09 00307990944TRLO1 XLON 878 135.50 16:06:15 00307990975TRLO1 XLON 879 135.50 16:07:08 00307991017TRLO1 XLON 881 135.50 16:08:14 00307991086TRLO1 XLON 881 135.50 16:09:55 00307991179TRLO1 XLON 886 135.50 16:10:35 00307991237TRLO1 XLON 904 135.50 16:11:07 00307991258TRLO1 XLON 877 135.00 16:11:38 00307991318TRLO1 XLON 876 135.00 16:11:38 00307991319TRLO1 XLON 110 134.50 16:13:05 00307991409TRLO1 XLON 772 134.50 16:14:05 00307991513TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 356146 EQS News ID: 2019411 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2019411&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)