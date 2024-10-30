EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. Transaction in Own Shares BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 30 October 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,205,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 29 October 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below: London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,945,000 420,000 840,000 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 380.00 379.85 380.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 371.20 371.35 371.30 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 375.8414 375.8723 375.8596

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting. The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme. Further enquiries: bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000 Schedule of Purchases Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591) Aggregate information: Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 375.8414 2,945,000 Cboe (UK)/BXE 375.8723 420,000 Cboe (UK)/CXE 375.8596 840,000

Individual transactions: To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3011K_1-2024-10-30.pdf The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.



