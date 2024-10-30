Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration-Interim Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30 October 2024

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 0.7 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2025. Such dividend will be paid on 9 January 2025 to shareholders on the register on 29 November 2024. The associated ex-dividend date is 28 November 2024.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2025 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2025.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Monday, 16 December 2024.

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913