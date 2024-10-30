Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group: Global Finals of the 17th Chinese Bridge--Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students Successfully Held in Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of October 28, the global finals and awarding ceremony for the 17th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students and the 4th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students took place in Tianjin. The event was attended by officials from the Tianjin Municipal Government, the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education (MOE), and the Department of International Cooperation and Exchange of the MOE, along with the Kenyan Ambassador to China and representatives from the UAE's Chinese Language Teaching "100 Schools Project."

The finals opened with a visually stunning show titled "Jin•Cai Hua Zhang," featuring outstanding primary and secondary school students from around the world, who gathered to communicate in Chinese and share their understanding of Chinese culture. After a series of rigorous selections during the overseas preliminary rounds, Chitpasong Souvanhxay from Laos, Irina Mei Li from Madagascar, Kuchinskaia Anastasiia from Russia, Rothschild Shiraz Palestrant from the U.S. and Blaom Oliver Garion from New Zealand emerged as continental champions to advance to the global finals.

During the finals, the five contestants competed in five rounds: "History of the Spring and Autumn Period," "Books of the Qin and Han Dynasties," "The Lasting Appeal of the Tang and Song Dynasties," "Window to Modernity," and "The Final Showdown." Chitpasong Souvanhxay from Laos showcased exceptional skills and won the global championship. Guests at the event presented awards to the participants who received individual awards in the 4th Chinese Bridge--Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students, as well as to those who won individual awards and the first, second, and third prizes in the 17th Chinese Bridge--Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students, along with the continental champions and the global champion.

In the finals, contestants including Kiri Meier Werner from the U.S., Solo Uniacke from the UK, Frida Quetzalli Garcia Lins from Mexico, Tessa Mir from Georgia and her mother shared personal stories about their experiences with the Chinese Bridge competition and the growth and benefits they gained from participating in the competition.

This year, 181 primary and secondary school contestants from 102 countries gathered in Beijing and Tianjin for a grand celebration of Chinese language learning and cultural exchange. Over a period of 15 days filled with competitions and cultural activities, contestants explored iconic landmarks in China, including the Great Wall, the Summer Palace, the Forbidden City, and Tiananmen Square. They also experienced intangible cultural heritage such as Clay Figurine Zhang, Yangliuqing New Year paintings, shadow puppetry and traditional opera, allowing them to appreciate the development and heritage of Chinese culture and history. Additionally, contestants toured Tianjin, visiting attractions like the Tianjin Eye Ferris wheel, Haihe River, the historic Wudadao area (Five Great Avenues), Jingwu Town, the National Maritime Museum, and Tianjin Port, witnessing the city's inclusiveness and application of intelligent technologies.

At the award ceremony, primary and secondary school contestants from around the world, together with previous champions, sang the "Chinese Bridge" theme song. Through the medium of Chinese, they connected cultures, fostered lasting friendships, and strengthened global understanding of China.

