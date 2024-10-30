Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2PGJ2 | ISIN: US98980L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2024 21:10 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Monday, November 25, 2024, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded.

Public Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Head of Global PR for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Charles Eveslage
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
investors@zoom.us


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
