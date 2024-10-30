

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.83 billion, or $5.22 per share. This compares with $1.73 billion, or $3.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.02 billion or $5.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $8.503 billion from $6.903 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.83 Bln. vs. $1.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.22 vs. $3.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $8.503 Bln vs. $6.903 Bln last year.



