

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $24.667 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $22.291 billion, or $2.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $65.585 billion from $56.517 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $24.667 Bln. vs. $22.291 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.30 vs. $2.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $65.585 Bln vs. $56.517 Bln last year.



