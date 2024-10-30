

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.275 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $422 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.359 billion or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $17.614 billion from $18.237 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.275 Bln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $17.614 Bln vs. $18.237 Bln last year.



