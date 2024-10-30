

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $22 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $1.762 billion from $1.386 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $99 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.762 Bln vs. $1.386 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 - $6.90



