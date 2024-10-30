

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a statement issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases of bacterial infections caused by Mycoplasma pneumonia have been increasing, especially among young children, since August.



'The proportion of patients discharged from emergency departments with a diagnosis of M. pneumoniae-associated pneumonia or acute bronchitis has been increasing over the past six months, peaking in late August,' the agency said.



Between March 31 and October 5, the percentage of children aged 2-4 who were diagnosed with the disease rose from 1 percent to 7.2 percent, and among children aged 5-17, the same grew from 3.6 percent to 7.4 percent.



'The increase in children ages 2-4 years is notable because M. pneumoniae historically hasn't been recognized as a leading cause of pneumonia in this age group,' the CDC report noted.



The bacteria affect the lining of the respiratory tract, including the throat, windpipe, and lungs, leading to symptoms like fever, cough and a sore throat.



In some cases, the infection can result in serious complications such as new or worsening asthma, severe pneumonia, and encephalitis.



The agency advised healthcare providers to raise awareness about the infection, promote judicious use of antibiotics, and consider throat and nasopharynx swabbing to detect the infection.



Also, the CDC urged the people to follow core prevention strategies, and seek immediate medical attention if the person develops persistent or worsening symptoms of possible infection.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News