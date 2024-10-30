

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Etsy Inc (ETSY) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $57.37 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $87.85 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $662.41 million from $636.30 million last year.



Etsy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $57.37 Mln. vs. $87.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $662.41 Mln vs. $636.30 Mln last year.



