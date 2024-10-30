

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) released earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $73.28 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $75.22 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.42 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $451.93 million from $406.30 million last year.



Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $477 - $484 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.866 - $1.873 Bln



